Amul Milk, Surf Excel & Gold Flake Cost More, Know- How Much Prices Have Risen?

Amul and Mother Dairy raised milk prices by up to Rs 4 per litre, while Nandini, Surf Excel and Gold Flake Premium got costlier. |

Mumbai: Milk, ghee , detergents and cigarettes have become costlier following a series of price revisions over the past two months. Amul and Mother Dairy raised milk prices from November 12, while Nandini revised milk and curd rates in Karnataka from November 1.

The increases also extend to commercial cooking gas and aviation fuel. Here is how much more buyers are paying across products and markets.

Milk and curd

Mother Dairy raised liquid milk prices by Rs 2–Rs 4 per litre in Delhi-NCR, citing higher procurement costs. Full-cream pouch milk rose from Rs 72 to Rs 76 per litre, while toned pouch milk moved from Rs 60 to Rs 62.

Bulk-vended toned milk now costs Rs 60 per litre, double-toned milk Rs 56 and cow milk Rs 65. Amul raised Taaza by Rs 2 per litre and Gold by Rs 4, citing higher fodder, feed, packaging and fuel costs.

Nandini raised retail milk prices by Rs 8–Rs 12 per litre in Karnataka. Toned milk rose from Rs 46 to Rs 54, while Special Toned and Shubham milk climbed from Rs 52 to Rs 64 per litre. A 500-g curd pack now costs Rs 34, up Rs 6, while a one-litre pack rose Rs 14 to Rs 68.

The Karnataka Cabinet separately approved an Rs 8 per litre increase in the procurement price. Of that, Rs 7 goes to farmers and Rs 1 to milk unions for operating expenses.

Ghee, butter and paneer

Ahead of Diwali, Amul raised its one-kg ghee carton price from Rs 630 to Rs 680 and its 500-g pure ghee pouch from Rs 325 to Rs 345. Its 500-g butter pack rose Rs 15 to Rs 325.

In Bengaluru, Nandini’s one-litre ghee pack rose Rs 135 to Rs 850 from November 4, while 500 g of salted butter rose Rs 70 to Rs 380. A 200-g paneer pack now costs Rs 115.

In Tamil Nadu, Aavin raised its 100-ml ghee pack from Rs 80 to Rs 95 and its 200-ml pack from Rs 160 to Rs 180.

Detergents and cigarettes

Hindustan Unilever raised prices across select Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel and Moti packs by Re 1–Rs 10. Surf Excel Quick Wash now costs Rs 245 for 1 kg, up Rs 10. A 500-g Wheel pack rose Rs 1 to Rs 47, while 150-g Moti Gulab soap rose Rs 8 to Rs 82.

ITC raised the price of a 10-cigarette Gold Flake Premium pack from Rs 125 to Rs 135. The pack cost Rs 115 before June’s revision.

Commercial LPG and jet fuel

Delhi’s 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder rose Rs 62.50 in October and Rs 10 in November to Rs 2,820 per cylinder. The 14.2-kg domestic cylinder remained at Rs 942 in November.

On November 1, commercial cylinders cost Rs 2,775 in Mumbai, Rs 2,971 in Kolkata and Rs 2,994.50 in Chennai.

Aviation turbine fuel rose Rs 1.37 per litre to Rs 138.50 on November 1, its fourth consecutive monthly increase.

Dry fruits

The Economic Times reported that pistachios cost 60–70 percent more than a year earlier, while almond prices rose 20–40 percent, depending on the variety. The report cited tighter supplies, higher freight costs and currency movements.

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