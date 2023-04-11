Amul won't rival Nandini in Karnataka, will only sell milk via e-commerce platforms, says CEO Jayen Mehta

Twitter

The entry of a major brand such as Gujarat-based Amul into the territory of its Karnataka counterpart Nandini, has triggered a political storm. The opposition has used the perceived battle of the dairy cooperatives to take aim at the ruling party in Karnataka.

To provide further clarity, Amul's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Jayen Mehta has dismissed speculation about its competition with Nandini.

Firefight against political heat

Mehta reiterated that since both Amul and Nandini are owned and run by dairy farmers, the question of a turf war between the two doesn't arise.

He added that Amul will only be selling milk and curd in Karnataka through online platforms, and won't compete directly with Nandini.

Mehta also went on to say that Nandini's position in the market is safe since it can offer lower prices thanks to subsidies in the state.

Rules out Amul vs Nandini angle