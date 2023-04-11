 Amul won't rival Nandini in Karnataka, will only sell milk via e-commerce platforms, says CEO Jayen Mehta
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmul won't rival Nandini in Karnataka, will only sell milk via e-commerce platforms, says CEO Jayen Mehta

Amul won't rival Nandini in Karnataka, will only sell milk via e-commerce platforms, says CEO Jayen Mehta

Mehta also went on to say that Nandini's position in the market is safe since it can offer lower prices thanks to subsidies in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

The entry of a major brand such as Gujarat-based Amul into the territory of its Karnataka counterpart Nandini, has triggered a political storm. The opposition has used the perceived battle of the dairy cooperatives to take aim at the ruling party in Karnataka.

To provide further clarity, Amul's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Jayen Mehta has dismissed speculation about its competition with Nandini.

Read Also
Amul vs Nandini: Here's why controversy has erupted in Karnataka over dairy Amul's foray into the...
article-image

Firefight against political heat

  • Mehta reiterated that since both Amul and Nandini are owned and run by dairy farmers, the question of a turf war between the two doesn't arise.

  • He added that Amul will only be selling milk and curd in Karnataka through online platforms, and won't compete directly with Nandini.

  • Mehta also went on to say that Nandini's position in the market is safe since it can offer lower prices thanks to subsidies in the state.

Read Also
Amul vs Nandini: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar visits Nandini milk parlour in Hassan amid...
article-image

Rules out Amul vs Nandini angle

  • He further mentioned how Amul has been selling milk in two districts of Karnataka for almost eight years, without competing with Nandini.

  • Mehta also dismissed claims about the merger of the Nandini brand worth Rs 21,000 crore, into Amul.

  • He allayed fears about a threat to Nandini, by mentioning that both cooperatives have been working together for decades, and highlighted how Amul bought cheese from Nandini to support farmers in FY21.

  • Citing a price disadvantage due to subsidies that Nandini gets in Karnataka and Amul doesn't, Mehta also ruled out a full-fledged launch in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Creditors of Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital push 2nd auction to April 26

Creditors of Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital push 2nd auction to April 26

Bagmaker VIP's employees get 14,734 shares for exercising stock options

Bagmaker VIP's employees get 14,734 shares for exercising stock options

HAL to allocate 37,632 shares for its employees through an offer for sale

HAL to allocate 37,632 shares for its employees through an offer for sale

Axis Bank allots 1,25,991 shares to employees who exercised stock options

Axis Bank allots 1,25,991 shares to employees who exercised stock options

ICICI Bank allots 227,615 shares under employee stock options scheme

ICICI Bank allots 227,615 shares under employee stock options scheme