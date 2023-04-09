Amul vs Nandini: Here's why controversy has erupted in Karnataka over dairy Amul's foray into the state | Twitter

A new controversy began simmering in Karnataka on April 5 after Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which sells dairy products under the name Amul announced its foray in the south Indian state.

The brand took to its Twitter to announce that it will be supplying fresh milk and other dairy products in Bengaluru. And the news was met with immediate backlash in the state with many locals and Opposition leaders slamming the move. In no time, hashtags like 'Save Nandini' 'Go back Amul' began trending on Twitter.

The flak came for Amul because the state has its local brand 'Nandini' run by Karnataka Milk Federation. Reportedly, KMF is the second-largest milk producer in the country.

Multiple reports quoted Opposition leaders and locals stating that Amul's entry to the state will hurt the dairy farmers in Karnataka and it would also translate in job losses in the state.

Amul's stance on the ongoing controversy

The Managing Director of GCMMF, Jayen Mehta was quoted in Financial Express as saying that he was aware of the row over brand's entry to Karnataka and added that Amul is currently looking at e-commerce or quick commerce channels and is not looking at general trade. He said the brand's entry in modern trade in Bengaluru will only happen six months later.

Bengaluru hotels association back Nandini

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association PC Rao told Bangalore Mirror that the the city hotels have unanimously decided to use only Nandini products to support local farmers.

Politics around Amul vs Nandini

Meanwhile, the political leaders of Karnataka have exchanged barbed comments with Congress accusing BJP of plotting conspiracy to kill state's dairy brand--Nandini.

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah called on people to pledge not to buy Amul products, alleging that the BJP government is going to betray farmers by shutting down KMF, which is the livelihood of millions of dairy farming families in the country.

He, in a tirade, stated that the ruling government will shut down KMF and betray the farmers.

Here's what he said:

Congress leader DK Shivakumar and JD(S) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy did not hold back either.

Speaking to news agency ANI, DK Shivakumar had said stated that they want to save their milk and their farmers. "We already have Nandini which is a better brand than Amul...We don't need any Amul...our water, our milk, and our soil is strong," he had said.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy echoed similar points as Siddaramaiah and stated that Amul has 'bad thinking' to finish off its lone competitor Nandini.

CM Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar hit back

Concurrently, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have accused the Congress of politicizing the issue and have stated that Nandini is a national brand and that not only has milk production increased in the state, but incentives have also been given to milk producers.

The BJP government has also claimed that Nandini, with its high quality, remains the most preferred brand in the market and that Amul's entry is not a threat to Nandini.