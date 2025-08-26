West Bengal News: Murshidabad TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha Sent To 6-Day ED Remand In Job Scam Case - VIDEO

Jiban Krishna Saha |

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Burwan of Murshidabad MLA Jiban Krishna Saha on Monday got six days remand of Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the Kolkata’s Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court over cash against job scam.

Earlier this day when the central agency officers visited Saha’s residence at Murshidabad, Saha tried a ‘dramatic’ escape from the central sleuths but failed.

On seeing the central sleuths the TMC MLA tried to escape from the back door but failed to cross the boundary wall. He then threw one of his mobile phones to a drain and after tracking the number the ED officers however, had managed to discover the mobile phone.

Breaking | TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the SSC scam. When ED officials arrived at his Burwan residence in Murshidabad, Saha attempted to flee by jumping over the boundary wall but was apprehended. He also… pic.twitter.com/6TfMQHfO7C — Piyali Mitra (@Plchakraborty) August 25, 2025

The central sleuths confirmed that Saha was arrested due to ‘non-cooperation’ with the agency and also mentioned that the mobile phones of the TMC MLA contains enough proof.

Incidentally, the ED officers also conducted searches as relatives of Saha’s residence and have also checked their bank details.

Saha was brought to Kolkata by the ED officers and after a medical checkup he was presented before the special ED court where Saha was given six days ED custody.

Notably, Saha had previously been arrested by the CBI in 2023 for his alleged involvement in the same scam but was later released in 2024.

It can be recalled that while being questioned by the CBI in 2023, Saha had snatched his both mobile phones from the central sleuths and threw it in a nearby pond. Following this, the pond water was cleaned to recover the mobile phones and the CBI officers were heard saying that the mobile phones contained 100 per cent proof of the scam.

Politics over Saha’s ‘drama’ and arrest

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that it is a ‘ploy’ of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as election is nearing.

“The Prime Minister comes to the state and blows poll bugle and only after that the central agencies again get active. This proves that the BJP is depending on the central agencies to win the poll,” said Ghosh.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the central force should look for the ‘masterminds’ behind the scam.

“We all hope that the central force will soon reach the heavyweights behind the scam. Jiban Krishna Saha and the likes are small catches,” added Adhikari.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty stated, “Despite the odds the ruling state government is firm and is trying to accommodate even the tainted jobholders. Except former education minister Partha Chatterjee no heavyweights behind the scam are being caught.”