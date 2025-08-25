TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Posts Her 'First Class' BA Degree, Dares PM Modi To Share His College Degree

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose Posts Her BA Degree, Challenges PM Modi To Share His College Degree; Netizens React | X

New Delhi, August 25: In a daring move, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose shared her Bachelor of Arts (History) degree from Delhi University on social media, directly challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make his educational qualifications public on Monday. The post was shared after the Delhi High Court quashed a 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had directed Delhi University to allow inspection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s undergraduate records.

Sagarika's Post

Challenging the PM, she wrote, “Dear @narendramodi ji. Here’s a challenge: here’s my BA degree. Post your college degree for everyone to see. As prime minister of a democracy, what do you have to hide? Why is your education a secret, Modiji?”

Social Media Reactions

The post invited mixed reactions from the internet users on social media. Many users praised her for openly displaying her college record and demanding accountability from the country’s leader, while others dismissed it as unnecessary political provocation.

The internet users also said that such debates only distract from the real issues and few insisted that transparency about the Prime Minister's education is a matter of public interest.

Netizens Share PM Modi's Degree

Social media users also shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s B.A. degree in the comment section. The degree was made public by the BJP in 2016 after which several questions were raised over the authenticity of the degree.

Earlier in 2021, Delhi University said that the B.A. degree which was circulated by the BJP was authentic and had all the relevant records relating the Prime Minister's graduation. They termed the mentioning of 1979 as a minor error when he passed out a year earlier.

Sagarika Ghose's Degree

Sagarika Ghose shared her Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Delhi University. The certificate shows that she completed her BA (Honours) in History under the 10+2+3 scheme in 1986, securing First Division and was formally awarded the degree at the university’s convocation in April 1987.

The document bears the seal of the University of Delhi along with the signatures of the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor.