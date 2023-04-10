Amul vs Nandini: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar visits Nandini milk parlour in Hassan amid controversy

DK Shivakumar at Nandini Milk Parlour | Twitter

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar visits Nandini Milk parlour in Hassan on Monday amid controversy over Amul's entry into the state.

Since Amul announced that they will now be selling milk and other dairy products in Karnataka, the Opposition leaders and locals started protesting the move.

The Opposition leaders alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to shut down the Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini.

DK Shivakumar had earlier said that they don't need Amul in Karnataka and that their soil, their milk are strong. "We already have Nandini which is a better brand than Amul...We don't need any Amul...our water, our milk, and our soil is strong," he had told news agency ANI

What is the Amul vs Nandini controversy?

The flak came for Amul after announcement that they will be selling dairy products and fresh milk in Bengaluru. The locals and Opposition leaders opposed saying that the state has its local brand 'Nandini' run by Karnataka Milk Federation. Reportedly, KMF is the second-largest milk producer in the country.

Multiple reports quoted Opposition leaders stating that Amul's entry to the state will hurt the dairy farmers in Karnataka and it would also translate in job losses in the state.