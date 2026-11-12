Cigarettes Get Costlier Again, ITC Hikes Gold Flake Premium Price To ₹135 Per Pack In Second Revision Of 2026

Gold Flake Premium cigarettes now cost Rs 135 per pack after ITC's second price hike of 2026. |

Mumbai: Cigarette buyers will have to shell out more for Gold Flake Premium after ITC Ltd announced another price revision, its second for the brand in 2026.

The company has increased the maximum retail price (MRP) of a 10-cigarette pack by Rs 10, from Rs 125 to Rs 135. The revised price applies to Gold Flake Premium regular-size filter-tipped (RSFT) cigarettes measuring 60–70 mm.

The latest hike comes as cigarette manufacturers grapple with higher taxation and increasing pressure on operating costs.

Prices Rise 17.4 percent This Year

Gold Flake Premium has witnessed two price revisions within a year, making the product considerably more expensive for consumers.

In June 2026, ITC increased the price of a 10-cigarette pack from Rs 115 to Rs 125. The latest Rs 10 hike has pushed the price further to Rs 135.

Consequently, consumers are now paying Rs 20 more per pack than they did before June, reflecting a cumulative increase of approximately 17.4 percent.

Period Price per 10-cigarette pack

Before June 2026 Rs 115

June 2026 Rs 125

Latest revision Rs 135

Total increase Rs 20 (17.4 percent)

On a per-cigarette basis, the latest revision adds Rs 1, taking the effective cost to Rs 13.50.

Higher Taxes Add Pressure

The price increase comes against the backdrop of a challenging taxation environment for cigarette manufacturers.

Higher retail prices can help companies absorb additional tax liabilities while safeguarding profit margins.

However, successive increases may weaken consumer demand and put further pressure on volumes in the legal cigarette market.

For ITC, balancing pricing decisions with demand remains important as its cigarette business navigates these challenges.

FMCG Expansion Continues

Alongside its cigarette operations, ITC is pursuing growth across other business segments to reduce its dependence on tobacco-related revenue.

The company is expanding its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) portfolio, strengthening its paperboards operations and developing digital-first brands.

Yoga Bar and Prasuma are among the brands supporting this strategy.

In the September quarter, growth in FMCG, agriculture and paperboards helped offset some of the pressure faced by the cigarette segment.