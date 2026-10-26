ITC Hotels Q2 Profit Jumps 52% To ₹203 Crore, Revenue Rises 26% To ₹1,054 Crore

ITC Hotels reported a 52 per cent rise in Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore. |

Mumbai: ITC Hotels Limited on Monday reported a 52 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 202.65 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 133.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations increased 25.57 percent to Rs 1,054.14 crore from Rs 839.48 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total Income Crosses Rs 1,100 Crore

ITC Hotels reported consolidated total income of Rs 1,106.04 crore during the quarter, rising 25 percent from Rs 884.89 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses increased to Rs 831.33 crore from Rs 699.72 crore, representing growth of 18.81 percent.

Profit before tax climbed 47.32 percent to Rs 277.98 crore against Rs 188.69 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 0.97 from Rs 0.64.

Sequential Profit Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit rose 11.4 percent from Rs 181.91 crore reported in the April-June quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 12.62 percent from Rs 936.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Half-Year Performance Improves

For the first six months of FY27, consolidated net profit increased 44 percent to Rs 384.56 crore from Rs 267 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 20.25 percent to Rs 1,990.16 crore from Rs 1,655.02 crore.

Hotels And Branded Residences

The hotels segment reported revenue of Rs 966.25 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 822.80 crore a year earlier.

Branded residences contributed Rs 71.10 crore in segment revenue, while its segment result stood at Rs 22.93 crore.

Read Also ITC, Godfrey Phillips Shares Rise After Gold Flake Premium Cigarette Prices Hiked Again In 2026

The company also disclosed acquisitions of Kerala Luxury Resorts Private Limited and GHK Hospitality & Infrastructures Limited during 2026. Their inclusion affects comparability with earlier financial periods.

Board Approves Results

The board approved the unaudited financial results on October 26, 2026.

Statutory auditors S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP issued an unmodified conclusion following their limited review.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.