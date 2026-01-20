ITC Hotels Q3 FY26 Profit Rises On Higher Revenue, Sequential Growth Strengthens Despite One-Time Costs

File Image |

Mumbai: ITC Hotels Limited on Monday reported its financial performance for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3 FY26) ended December 31, 2025, along with the nine-month period, showing steady growth year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), supported by higher revenue and better cost control.

For Q3 FY26, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹1,280 crore, up from ₹1,031 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting stronger demand across hotel operations. Revenue also improved sequentially from ₹839 crore in Q2 FY26, indicating a clear pickup in business activity. Net profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹237 crore, compared with ₹216 crore in Q3 FY25, showing a year-on-year increase. On a sequential basis, profit also improved from ₹133 crore in Q2 FY26, mainly due to higher income and controlled expenses.

The company’s operating profit before exceptional items and tax increased to ₹411 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹294 crore a year ago. This improvement reflects better utilisation of hotel assets and tighter control over operating costs such as staff and other overheads. Compared to the previous quarter, operating profit also rose sharply, tracking the rise in revenue.

Total expenses increased in line with higher business activity, but the pace of expense growth remained lower than revenue growth, helping overall profitability. This indicates improved cost efficiency during the quarter.

However, the reported profit was affected by exceptional expenses. These included a one-time cost linked to employee-related benefits following new labour law provisions and a loss related to inventory damage caused by a cyclone in Sri Lanka. These items reduced the reported profit for the quarter and do not reflect the company’s regular operating performance. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY26 came in at ₹1.13, compared with ₹1.03 in the year-ago quarter, showing improvement in shareholder earnings. EPS was also higher than ₹0.64 reported in Q2 FY26.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, ITC Hotels reported consolidated revenue of about ₹3,025 crore, up from ₹2,527 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for the nine months rose to ₹504 crore, compared with ₹380 crore a year earlier, reflecting sustained improvement over the financial year so far. Overall, the Q3 FY26 numbers show consistent growth in revenue and profit, supported by higher business volumes and better cost management, despite the impact of one-time expenses.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company. Figures are rounded for readability. Investors should refer to official filings before making investment decisions.