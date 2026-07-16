ITC Hotels Reports Q1 FY27 Standalone Profit Of ₹177 Crore, Revenue Up 9.17%

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Mumbai: ITC Hotels Ltd reported a standalone profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, rising to ₹177.01 crore from ₹149.73 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue From Operations

The company's standalone revenue from operations increased to ₹808.39 crore for Q1 FY27, up 8.72% from ₹743.59 crore in Q1 FY26.

Consolidated Performance

On a consolidated basis, ITC Hotels recorded a profit of ₹181.91 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an increase of 36.04% from ₹133.71 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Consolidated Revenue

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹936.02 crore, an increase of 14.77% from ₹815.54 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹0.85, compared to ₹0.72 in Q1 FY26. Consolidated basic EPS was ₹0.87 for Q1 FY27, up from ₹0.64 in Q1 FY26.

Quarterly Comparison

Sequentially, standalone profit decreased from ₹281.35 crore in Q4 FY26 to ₹177.01 crore in Q1 FY27. Standalone revenue from operations also saw a decline from ₹1,026.32 crore in Q4 FY26.

Recent Acquisition

ITC Hotels announced on 19 May 2026, that it acquired the entire share capital of Kerala Luxury Resorts Private Limited (KLRPL). KLRPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company from that date.

Board Meeting Details

The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results were approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on 16 July 2026. The meeting commenced at 1:20 p.m. and concluded at 1:55 p.m., according to the exchange filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.