ITC Completes Sproutlife Foods Acquisition For ₹645 Crore, Now Owns 100%

ITC Limited |

Mumbai: ITC Limited on Thursday announced it has completed the acquisition of Sproutlife Foods Private Limited, the company behind the ‘Yoga Bar’ brand, for approximately ₹645 crore. This transaction increases ITC's stake in Sproutlife to 100 per cent.

Equity Share Acquisition

The company acquired an additional 13,445 equity shares of ₹10 each through a secondary purchase. The confirmation of this acquisition was received by ITC at 8:05 p.m. on 28 September 2026.

Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Following this acquisition, Sproutlife Foods Private Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC Limited. This change is effective from 28 September 2026.

Strategic Rationale

ITC stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategy to augment its future-ready portfolio in the foods segment. Sproutlife Foods specialises in manufacturing and selling food products under the ‘Yoga Bar’ trademark.

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Business Profile

Sproutlife Foods, incorporated on 13 February 2015, operates in the new and innovative food products industry. The company maintains a high presence in online sales channels, including D2C and e-commerce platforms, and is expanding its presence in offline stores.

Financial Performance

Sproutlife's turnover for the fiscal year 2025-26 was ₹452 crore. In the preceding years, the company reported a turnover of ₹200 crore for 2024-25 and ₹108 crore for 2023-24.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.