 ITC acquires shares of Sproutlife Foods for Rs 175 cr
ITC acquires shares of Sproutlife Foods for Rs 175 cr

After the acquisition the company's shareholding increased to 39.42 per cent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
ITC acquires shares of Sproutlife Foods for Rs 175 cr | PTI

ITC Limited on Thursday acquired 2,433 shares of Rs 10 and 7,215 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 10 for an amount of Rs 175 crores, the company announced through an exchange filing.

After the acquisition the company's shareholding increased to 39.42 per cent.

In the last month ITC Infotech acquired its step down subsidiary ITC Infotech de Mexico.

Shares of ITC

The shares of ITC on Friday at 12:20 pm IST were at Rs 430.75, up by 1.45 per cent.

Read Also
ITC's subsidiary incorporates a step down subsidiary
article-image

