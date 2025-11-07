 Tenneco Clean Air India Announces Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Aiming For Valuation Of ₹16,000 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTenneco Clean Air India Announces Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Aiming For Valuation Of ₹16,000 Crore

Tenneco Clean Air India Announces Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Aiming For Valuation Of ₹16,000 Crore

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India will be listed on the bourses on November 19.The IPO is being managed by JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of the US-headquartered Tenneco Group, on Friday announced a price band of Rs 378-397 per share for its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), aiming for a valuation of over Rs 16,000 crore at the upper end.The Rs 3,600-crore IPO will be opened for public subscription on November 12 and conclude on November 14. Anchor investors will be allocated shares on November 11, the company said in a public announcement.

The proposed IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, with no fresh equity issuance. The company has raised its issue size to Rs 3,600 crore from Rs 3,000 crore planned earlier, according to the draft papers filed in June.Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO and all funds raised will go directly to the selling shareholder.

Read Also
Solar Modules Maker Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Announces Price Band For ₹2,900-Crore IPO
article-image

The objective of the IPO is to achieve the benefits of listing, the papers stated. Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Tenneco (Mauritius) Ltd, Federal-Mogul Investments BV, Federal-Mogul Pty LTD, and Tenneco LLC are the promoters of the company.Tenneco Clean Air India is part of the Tenneco Group, a US-headquartered automotive component supplier. It manufactures and supplies critical, highly engineered and technology-intensive clean air, powertrain and suspension solutions tailored for Indian OEMs and export markets.

According to the company, half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 37 shares and in multiples thereof.Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India will be listed on the bourses on November 19.The IPO is being managed by JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited. 

FPJ Shorts
Credit Card Spending In India Rises 23% To ₹2.17 Lakh Crore, Reaching All-Time High For The First Time Since 2020
Credit Card Spending In India Rises 23% To ₹2.17 Lakh Crore, Reaching All-Time High For The First Time Since 2020
Delhi Airport Snag: More Than 300 Flights Delayed Over Air Traffic Control Glitch, Authorities Working To Restore Systems | What We Know So Far
Delhi Airport Snag: More Than 300 Flights Delayed Over Air Traffic Control Glitch, Authorities Working To Restore Systems | What We Know So Far
World Cup Winners Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol Receive Grand Homecoming In Chandigarh As AAP Leaders, Families And Fans Celebrate Their Triumph; Video
World Cup Winners Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol Receive Grand Homecoming In Chandigarh As AAP Leaders, Families And Fans Celebrate Their Triumph; Video
Video Shows Heated Debate Over Alleged QR-Code Scam At MCD Parking Lot; Paytm, Razorpay Founders React
Video Shows Heated Debate Over Alleged QR-Code Scam At MCD Parking Lot; Paytm, Razorpay Founders React

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Credit Card Spending In India Rises 23% To ₹2.17 Lakh Crore, Reaching All-Time High For The First...

Credit Card Spending In India Rises 23% To ₹2.17 Lakh Crore, Reaching All-Time High For The First...

Adani's 2,400 MW Bhagalpur Power Project, With ₹30,000 Crore Outlay, Marks Turning Point In...

Adani's 2,400 MW Bhagalpur Power Project, With ₹30,000 Crore Outlay, Marks Turning Point In...

Tenneco Clean Air India Announces Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Aiming For Valuation Of ₹16,000...

Tenneco Clean Air India Announces Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Aiming For Valuation Of ₹16,000...

India’s Gold Exchange-Traded Funds See $850 Million In Net Inflows, Taking Total To Record $3.05...

India’s Gold Exchange-Traded Funds See $850 Million In Net Inflows, Taking Total To Record $3.05...

Banks' Boards' Decisions Are Not A Regulator's Job: RBI Governor

Banks' Boards' Decisions Are Not A Regulator's Job: RBI Governor