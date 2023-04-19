ITC's subsidiary incorporates a step down subsidiary | Image: ITC Ltd (Representative)

ITC Infotech India Limited, a subsidiary of ITC, has incorporated a WOS in Mexico under the name of ITC Infotech de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. or ITC Mexico, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company was incorporated on April 17, 2023 and has become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

ITC on April 7 announced that it has exited the joint venture Espirit Hotel.

ITC shares

The shares of ITC on Wednesday at 1:32 pm IST were at Rs 399,90, up by 0.36 per cent.

Read Also ITC exits its joint venture Espirit Hotel