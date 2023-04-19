ITC's subsidiary incorporates a step down subsidiary

ITC Infotech India Limited, a subsidiary of ITC, has incorporated a WOS in Mexico under the name of ITC Infotech de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. or ITC Mexico, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The company was incorporated on April 17, 2023 and has become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
ITC on April 7 announced that it has exited the joint venture Espirit Hotel.
ITC shares
The shares of ITC on Wednesday at 1:32 pm IST were at Rs 399,90, up by 0.36 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)