 ITC exits its joint venture Espirit Hotel
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessITC exits its joint venture Espirit Hotel

ITC exits its joint venture Espirit Hotel

The company also added that it had sold all of its shares worth Rs 10 and Espirit Hotels has ceased to be the company's joint venture company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
ITC exits its joint venture Espirit Hotel | Image: ITC (Representative)

ITC sold its entire shareholding of 26 per cent, consisting of 4,65,09,200 equity shares in its joint venture Espirit Hotels Private Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company also added that it had sold all of its shares worth Rs 10 and Espirit Hotels has ceased to be the company's joint venture company.

ITC Hotels in June 2011 had bought 26 per cent stake worth Rs 45 crore in a joint venture with Espirit Hotels to build a luxury hotel in Hyderabad.

Hyundai and ITC's Agri Business Division had entered into a partnership last month in order to strengthen its brand presence in rural markets.

Read Also
Bhiwandi: Finance manager of Oppo held for ₹19 cr ITC fraud
article-image

ITC shares

The shares of ITC Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 387.50, up by 0.28 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ITC exits its joint venture Espirit Hotel

ITC exits its joint venture Espirit Hotel

US FDA conducts inspection at Alkem Laboratories Gujarat factory

US FDA conducts inspection at Alkem Laboratories Gujarat factory

Pidilite incorporates a subsidiary company

Pidilite incorporates a subsidiary company

Rezolve.ai launches ChatGPT-like ITSM Chatbot for enterprise knowledge management

Rezolve.ai launches ChatGPT-like ITSM Chatbot for enterprise knowledge management

Sundar Pichai announces ChatGPT-like AI to boost Google search

Sundar Pichai announces ChatGPT-like AI to boost Google search