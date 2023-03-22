 Bhiwandi: Finance manager of Oppo held for ₹19 cr ITC fraud
The anti-evasion wing of the CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate revealed that Oppo (Maharashtra) was involved in the availment of fake ITC without receipt of any goods.

Finance manager of the Chinese company, Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd, Mahendra Kumar Rawat has been arrested by the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Bhiwandi Commissionerate for “fraudulently” availing input tax credit (ITC) of ₹19 crore on allegedly fake invoices. Rawat has been remanded to judicial custody till April 3.

The anti-evasion wing of the CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate revealed that Oppo (Maharashtra) was involved in the availment of fake ITC without receipt of any goods. The supplier of Oppo Mobiles India Pvt ltd, M/s Gain Hero India Pvt Ltd, was found to be non-existent at its principal place of business.

In this connection, 16 e-way bills for the said transaction were verified and found to be fake. Further, statements of the transporters and the vehicle owner were recorded, wherein it was revealed that there was no supply of goods to Oppo, according to an official press release.

This case is a part of the special drive launched by the CGST Mumbai Zone against tax fraudsters and evaders. So far, CGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate has arrested 24 persons in the last 18 months itself, Sumit Kumar, Commissioner of CGST Bhiwandi said.

DRI detects Rs 4,389 cr customs duty evasion by Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited
