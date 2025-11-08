 CCI Approves Investment Firm Blackstone's Arm's Proposal To Acquire 80.15% Stake In Aadhar Housing Finance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCCI Approves Investment Firm Blackstone's Arm's Proposal To Acquire 80.15% Stake In Aadhar Housing Finance

CCI Approves Investment Firm Blackstone's Arm's Proposal To Acquire 80.15% Stake In Aadhar Housing Finance

CCI approves the proposed acquisition of up to 80.15 per cent shareholding of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd by BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte Ltd," the regulator said in a post on X.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 08:03 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved investment firm Blackstone's arm's proposal to acquire up to 80.15 per cent stake in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.US-based investment firm Blackstone through its arm BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte Ltd is acquiring 80.15 per cent stake in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (AHFL).

"The proposed combination involves the acquisition of up to 80.15 per cent shareholding in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (target/AHFL) by BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte. Ltd (acquirer /BCP Asia) by way of a secondary acquisition and an open offer to the public shareholders of the target," the regulator said in a release.

Read Also
Civil Society Group Refutes Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Bank Nationalisation Observation
article-image

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is engaged in the provision of home loans/housing finance and loans against property in India. It is also registered as a corporate agent (Composite) with the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India and distributes life and general insurance products.

CCI approves the proposed acquisition of up to 80.15 per cent shareholding of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd by BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte Ltd," the regulator said in a post on X. 

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Flags Off 4 New Vande Bharat Trains From Varanasi, Boosting Nationwide Connectivity (Video)
PM Modi Flags Off 4 New Vande Bharat Trains From Varanasi, Boosting Nationwide Connectivity (Video)
Mumbai LitFest 2025 To Host 100 Authors From Across 15 Countries; Quasar Thakore Padamsee, Festival Co-Director Explains Selection Process
Mumbai LitFest 2025 To Host 100 Authors From Across 15 Countries; Quasar Thakore Padamsee, Festival Co-Director Explains Selection Process
ReNew Energy Global Secures $331 Million Financing from Asian Development Bank For Large-Scale Renewable Energy Project In Andhra Pradesh
ReNew Energy Global Secures $331 Million Financing from Asian Development Bank For Large-Scale Renewable Energy Project In Andhra Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Neutralised By Security Forces In Kupwara Encounter
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Neutralised By Security Forces In Kupwara Encounter

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ReNew Energy Global Secures $331 Million Financing from Asian Development Bank For Large-Scale...

ReNew Energy Global Secures $331 Million Financing from Asian Development Bank For Large-Scale...

Investments Of ₹1 Lakh Crore Approved By CM Naidu-Led Andhra Pradesh's 12th State Promotion Board...

Investments Of ₹1 Lakh Crore Approved By CM Naidu-Led Andhra Pradesh's 12th State Promotion Board...

Bajaj Auto's Profit After Tax Increases 53% To ₹2,122 Crore, Aided By Robust Sales In Export...

Bajaj Auto's Profit After Tax Increases 53% To ₹2,122 Crore, Aided By Robust Sales In Export...

Birla Corporation's Net Profit Rises ₹90.48 Crore, Buoyed By Improved Cement Sales Volume & Jute...

Birla Corporation's Net Profit Rises ₹90.48 Crore, Buoyed By Improved Cement Sales Volume & Jute...

CCI Approves Investment Firm Blackstone's Arm's Proposal To Acquire 80.15% Stake In Aadhar Housing...

CCI Approves Investment Firm Blackstone's Arm's Proposal To Acquire 80.15% Stake In Aadhar Housing...