ICAI Will Help Indian Army For Real-Time Verification Of UDINs Through Interface Integrated Within The Vendor Registration Process

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will help the Indian Army for real-time verification of UDINs through an application programming interface integrated within the vendor registration process of the Army Purchase Organisation (APO).Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) system has been developed by the institute to facilitate its members for verification and certification of documents.

The institute has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Army Purchase Organisation (APO), Directorate General of Supply and Transport (DGST), Indian Army, to facilitate real-time verification of UDINs, a release said on Friday.

"The API integration aims to automate the verification of Chartered Accountant (CA)-certified documents submitted by vendors, thereby ensuring document authenticity, minimising manual errors, and mitigating the risk of fraud," it added.

