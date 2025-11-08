 Realty Firm Signature Global Reports Net Loss Of ₹46.86 Crore
To expand business, Signature Global recently raised Rs 875 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to World Bank's lending arm IFC for the development of mid-income housing projects and to repay costly debt.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Signature Global has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.86 crore for the July-September period of FY26 on lower income.In the year-ago period, it cloked a net profit of Rs 4.15 crore.Total income fell to Rs 372.51 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 777.42 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

For the first six months of this fiscal, the company posted a net loss of Rs 12.42 crore as against a net profit of Rs 10.94 crore in the year-ago period.Total income rose to Rs 1,270.86 crore in April-September 2025 from Rs 1,205.40 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

"With strategic land acquisitions and a healthy launch pipeline in the coming quarters, we remain focused on strengthening our performance and capturing emerging market opportunities. Aligned with this approach, we are confident of achieving our pre-sales guidance and remain fully comfortable with our outlook across all key operating metrics, including collections, revenue recognition, and overall financial performance," Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global said.

Gurugram-based Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore last fiscal to become the fifth largest listed realty firm in terms of sales bookings.For the current financial year, the company has set pre-sales target at Rs 12,500 crore.During the April-September period of 2025-26, the company reported a 21 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 4,650 crore from Rs 5,900 crore in the year-ago period.

Nevertheless, the company is confident of achieving the pre-sales target as it would launch Rs 14,000 crore worth of homes for sale by March next.To expand business, Signature Global recently raised Rs 875 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to World Bank's lending arm IFC for development of mid-income housing projects and repay costly debt.The company has so far delivered 16 million sq ft area across various projects. 

