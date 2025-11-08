 Global Meet Will Connect International Investors With India’s Most Promising Ventures Through Curated One-On-One Meetings: CII
WAVES Bazaar, a leading platform for business networking and project pitching in the M&E sector, will integrate its successful B2B meeting format and project showcases — featuring initiatives from its existing projects and WAVES Film Bazaar — into the CII Marketplace during the summit.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday said that the upcoming CII M&amp;E Global Investor Meet will connect international investors with India’s most promising ventures through curated one-on-one meetings. The CII announced the launch of the investor meet at the 12th annual CII BIG Picture Summit, to be held on December 1-2 in Mumbai.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with WAVES Bazaar, aims to unlock the full potential of India’s media and entertainment (M&amp;E) sector by integrating investment with companies to fuel the next wave of growth, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

WAVES Bazaar, a leading platform for business networking and project pitching in the M&amp;E sector, will integrate its successful B2B meeting format and project showcases — featuring initiatives from its existing projects and WAVES Film Bazaar — into the CII Marketplace during the summit. The Summit, themed “The AI Era: Bridging Creativity and Commerce,” will bring together leaders from government and industry to chart a roadmap for the growth and transformation of India’s Media and Entertainment (M&amp;E) sector.

The Summit is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information &amp; Broadcasting and Gaurav Banerjee, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Network India are chairing the Summit. The initiative is set to catalyse both global and domestic investment into India’s rapidly expanding M&amp;E sector, covering film, streaming, gaming, animation, VFX, live entertainment, and more.

“India’s M&amp;E industry, despite its rich history, has thrived largely on private passion and capital. CII’s Investor Meet is a major step to change that,” said Shibashish Sarkar, Chairman of the CII Global M&amp;E Investor Summit. “For the first time, we’re bringing global investors and Indian M&amp;E enterprises together in a curated, one-on-one format.

This summit is not just a generic expo but a true matchmaking event aimed at showcasing Indian companies as viable, exciting investments. I see this as the beginning of a journey,” Sarkar added. The Summit will also feature participation from WAVEX and WAVES Creatosphere, contributing to a dynamic environment for start-up collaboration and business growth.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

