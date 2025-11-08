Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Considers Direct Transfer Of Seed Subsidy To Farmers' Accounts

File Image |

Beed: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged cultivators to diversify beyond traditional crops and announced direct transfer of seed subsidy to farmers' accounts is under consideration of the government.He asserted the Centre and the Maharashtra government will "leave no stone unturned" in helping farmers who suffered crop losses due to recent heavy rains in parts of the state.

The minister also announced measures to reduce the price gap between rural markets and major urban centres by enabling government agencies to directly channel farm produce to big markets.Chouhan was addressing a large 'Shetkari Samvad Melava' (farmer interaction meet) at Sirsala in Parli Vaijnath tehsil of Beed district in central Maharashtra organised by the Global Vikas Trust founded by social activist Mayank Gandhi.Farmers from across the Marathwada region and adjoining regions attended the meet.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government is committed to ensuring a prosperous and self-reliant farming community," Chouhan insisted."When farmers prosper, the nation prospers. No household will be allowed to remain in poverty," the agriculture minister maintained.

Urging cultivators to diversify beyond traditional crops, he said, "Along with soybean and cotton, farmers should shift towards fruits, flowers and organic farming. Every rupee of compensation for crop loss will be disbursed. Direct transfer of seed subsidy to farmers' accounts is also under consideration." Chouhan said successful farming models created by the Global Vikas Trust would be implemented nationwide, adding partnering with the organisation would help "transform the destiny of farmers".

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi said Parli Vaijnath is often misunderstood by outsiders."There are no better people than those in Parli," he said, stressing the need for fruit and floriculture-based farming.During the event, Chouhan stepped off the dais to interact directly with farmers, drawing enthusiastic crowds.

Many farmers wore white caps printed with the slogan "Mee Shetkari, Meech Majhya Jivanacha Shilpakar" (I am a farmer, the creator of my own life), a cap that Chouhan himself also donned.An agriculture exhibition was also held at the venue, featuring stalls on drip irrigation, tractors, farm machinery and other agri-inputs, drawing heavy footfall from early morning.

