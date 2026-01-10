 Avenue Supermarts Q3 Profit Rises 18.28 Per Cent To ₹855.78 Crore On Higher Revenue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAvenue Supermarts Q3 Profit Rises 18.28 Per Cent To ₹855.78 Crore On Higher Revenue

Avenue Supermarts Q3 Profit Rises 18.28 Per Cent To ₹855.78 Crore On Higher Revenue

Avenue Supermarts reported an 18.28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 855.78 crore for Q3 ended December 2025, driven by higher revenue. The company also announced the appointment of Anshul Asawa as CEO and MD effective April 1, 2026.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Avenue Supermarts reports an 18.28 per cent jump in Q3 profit to Rs 855.78 crore driven by strong revenue growth | Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 10: Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Saturday reported an 18.28 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 855.78 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025, on the back of higher revenue.

Revenue and expenses

The company, which runs a supermarket chain under the brand DMart, registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 723.54 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Avenue Supermarts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the latest third quarter stood at Rs 18,100.88 crore, as against Rs 15,972.55 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

FPJ Shorts
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
'India Gelo Bho**dyat': Viral Video Shows Marathi Man Abusing & Assaulting Hindi-Speaking Men In Mumbai Local Train
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach Lisa Keightley Calls 154 Under-Par After Narrow Loss To RCB
Who Is Yesha Sagar? Hot Pics Of WPL 2026 Mystery Anchor Go Viral As Fans Get Curious To Know About Her
Who Is Yesha Sagar? Hot Pics Of WPL 2026 Mystery Anchor Go Viral As Fans Get Curious To Know About Her
All-Rounder Value On Display As Nadine De Klerk Powers RCB To Thrilling Last-Over Win
All-Rounder Value On Display As Nadine De Klerk Powers RCB To Thrilling Last-Over Win

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 16,942.62 crore, compared with Rs 15,001.64 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Top management changes

The company said its board has approved the appointment of Anshul Asawa, presently the CEO Designate, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for a term of three years with effect from April 1, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Adani Logistics Leases 66,250 Sq Ft Facility In Panvel To DMart Operator Avenue Supermarts For 28...
article-image

He will succeed Ignatius Navil Noronha, who will cease to hold office as Managing Director and CEO from January 31, 2026, on completion of his tenure, it added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Avenue Supermarts Q3 Profit Rises 18.28 Per Cent To ₹855.78 Crore On Higher Revenue

Avenue Supermarts Q3 Profit Rises 18.28 Per Cent To ₹855.78 Crore On Higher Revenue

Crest Ventures Forms JV To Develop Mumbai Realty Project, Targets ₹1,850 Crore Revenue

Crest Ventures Forms JV To Develop Mumbai Realty Project, Targets ₹1,850 Crore Revenue

4-Point Plan To Tackle Tariffs As India Eyes 7.4 Per Cent Growth: EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev

4-Point Plan To Tackle Tariffs As India Eyes 7.4 Per Cent Growth: EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev

China Inflation Ticks Up In December, Reaches Nearly 3-Year High

China Inflation Ticks Up In December, Reaches Nearly 3-Year High

Gold, Silver Sustain Strong Rally In 2026 On Renewed Safe-Haven And Industrial Demand

Gold, Silver Sustain Strong Rally In 2026 On Renewed Safe-Haven And Industrial Demand