Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended November 7, 2025

Equity benchmark Nifty extended its losing streak, slipping nearly 100 points on Sensex weekly expiry to hit a one-month low around the 25,500 mark amid profit booking and persistent FII selling concerns. The selling pressure was more painful in the Midcap and Smallcap segments, reflected in a weak advance-decline ratio of 1:4 for Nifty 500 stocks.

In last week’s edition we highlighted that despite all the positive developments taking place and macro indicators also looking good, benchmark indices Nifty is facing consolidation near 26,000/26100 reflecting Profit booking at higher levels. This was visible with the market mood index hovering around Greed and Extreme Greed Zone. And this exactly got played out this week.

We expect the Indian equity market to remain range-bound till the outcome of Bihar elections is out, with strong quarterly earnings continuing to provide some support at lower levels. Meanwhile, optimism over a potential US-India trade agreement may lend some positive sentiment after US President Trump highlighted that talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are progressing well and confirmed his plans to visit India early next year as trade negotiations continue.

During the week we have also seen the US 10-Y bond yield climbing to a one-month high above 4.1% and the Dollar Index hitting a 5-month high to trade above 100 remain key concerns.

Despite global headwinds, Indian markets continue to look attractive compared to global peers, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and easing inflation, offering good buying opportunities after a 700 point fall in Nifty from highs and a 1000 point fall in Midcap index. In the ongoing earning season, mid and small cap have delivered robust results hence broader markets can see renewed interest in buying at lower levels.

Overall sentiment remains upbeat, driven by better-than-expected October PMI data, robust corporate results, and optimism over a potential US-India trade deal followed by strength led by policy measures, GST reduction, and improving earnings outlook. Hence, despite some speed breakers that continue to arrive every now and then, we continue to remain positive on Indian equities. With this let me present to you our weekly market review.

How Did the Markets Fare Last Week?

On a weekly basis ending on Friday, the Indian benchmark indices ended in red. Sensex and Nifty were down 0.9% each while Midcaps were down 0.6 % during the week.

What Might Keep the Markets Busy Into the Next Week?

On the domestic front all eyes will be glued on the outcome of Bihar elections. We have seen record voting in Phase 1 and Phase 2 is scheduled on 11th November. Post that we will have exit polls counting with actual count of votes beginning on 16th November. The outcome will be important and the current government winning will strengthen both the state and central government presence.

Apart from this, we have the key India CPI, WPI data that will be released, we have Trade deficit numbers, Bank Loan Growth, FX Reserves that will be monitored very closely.

On the global front we have Fed Officials speech that will be key to track as this week we saw Fed’s Goolsbee stating lack of inflation data during the government shutdown making him more uneasy about continuing interest-rate cuts. Other important data includes US CPI numbers, Initial Jobless Claims, Producer Price Index, Retail Sales etc.

Lastly, with India Inc continuing to release quarterly earnings we expect stock-specific actions to take center stage and monitoring of Management commentary as it will help to gauge the outlook for the remainder of FY26. Also, communication on development related to the India-US trade deal and President Trump’s commentary on trade deals or new announcements will continue to keep the market busy.

Crude and FII Flows

Brent Crude Oil Prices are set for a second weekly drop to settle at $63/bbl, as supply increases around the world heighten concerns about the size of a forming glut. On the other hand, FIIs were Net Sellers for the week.

Sector in Focus

PSU Bank, Pharma, & CPSE remained in focus during the week.

Stocks That Remained in Focus During The Week

NBCC:

· NBCC has signed a Strategic MOU with M/s Goldfields Commercials PTY Ltd., a leading Real Estate Developer in Australia, for the identification, development, and execution of real estate, housing, infrastructure and redevelopment projects in Australia. Through this MOU, the parties are establishing the intent to collaborate strategically on mutual areas of interest, joint development, project management, infrastructure development, housing construction, etc.

RITES:

· RITES Limited, the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Director General of Naval Projects (DGNP), Mumbai, Indian Navy. The partnership aims at providing consultancy services for naval infrastructure works in the Mumbai region.

Bajaj Steel:

· Bajaj Steel Industries has received an advance payment towards an export order originally booked in the year 2022, valued at approximately Rs 100 crore. The said order pertains to the design, manufacturing, supply, supervision of installation, and commissioning of Cotton Ginning Machines and Equipment, to be executed and delivered over a period of one year.

Info Edge:

· The company has approved a partial divestment of its arm SIHL’s stake in NoPaperForms Solutions (Meritto). SIHL’s aggregate holding in Meritto has fallen below 25% due to dilution from the company’s proposed IPO.

Globus Spirits:

· Globus Spirits Ltd. announces the launch of DÕAAB Expression 02: The Old Man & The Blossom, the latest release in its acclaimed DÕAAB Indian Single Malt Whisky Series. Another delightful offering of The India Craft Spirit Co. The portfolio today spans over 8 states and 125 major markets, with a presence across more than 4,000 luxury retail and consumer touchpoints including leading premium stores, clubs, and bars.

Mafatlal Industries:

· The company reported its highest-ever half-yearly revenue at Rs 2,269.9 crore, up 56.8% YoY, driven by strong execution in Consumer Durables and Textile segments. Operating EBITDA rose 53.5% YoY, supported by growth in the Institutional and Uniform business.

· The Textile segment delivered a robust 35.6% YoY revenue increase with EBIT margin improving to 6.9%. Operating EBITDA growth outpaced Total EBITDA, indicating improved core profitability. The order book remains healthy at Rs 900 crore, positioning the company for continued strong performance.

Sheela Foam:

· The company in its Board meeting has approved the subsequent investment of Rs 30 crore in House of Kieraya Limited (Furlenco), a leading furniture company strong in the online segment. It operates in cities including Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi NCR. The subscription in shares will increase investment in the target company.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders:

· Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) reported a strong Q2FY26 performance, with net profit surging 56.2% YoY to Rs 153 crore and revenue rising 45.5% to Rs 1,677.4 crore on robust defence shipbuilding execution. EBITDA doubled to Rs 156 crore, with margins improving to 9.3% from

5.9%. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share, totaling Rs 65.87 crore, with 11th November 2025, as the record date.

Narayana Hrudayalaya:

· The company has announced its global expansion with the acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals for £183 million, marking its entry into the UK healthcare market. It plans to leverage NHS contracts, an asset-light day-care model, and the group’s 50% available capacity to scale operations. Additionally, the company aims to enhance its private-pay segment and drive efficiency and growth through its digital Athma platform.

Titan:

· Titan Company Ltd reported consolidated total income of Rs 16,649 crore in Q2FY26, up 22% YoY, driven by broad-based growth. PBT rose 60% YoY to Rs 1,522 crore (9.1% margin), or 23% on a normalized basis excluding last year’s gold duty impact. The jewellery division grew 21% to Rs 14,092 crore, supported by festive demand, while the watches segment rose 13% to Rs 1,477 crore on strong brand performance. Titan Edge and Titan EyePlus received global recognition for design and creativity, reinforcing the company’s innovation and brand strength.