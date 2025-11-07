Bajaj Housing Finance Reports 18% Rise In Profit To ₹643 Crore In The Second Quarter

File Image |

New Delhi: Bajaj Housing Finance on Thursday reported an 18 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 643 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2025.The mortgage firm had recorded a net profit of Rs 546 crore in the same quarter a year ago.The total income increased to Rs 2,755 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,410 crore in the same period last year, Bajaj Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Housing Finance Reports Strong Q2 FY26 Growth 📈 | MCap 91,197.4 Cr



- Profit after tax rose 18% to ₹643 crore in Q2 FY26 vs. ₹546 crore in Q2 FY25.

- Assets under management (AUM) grew 24% to ₹1,26,749 crore as of 30 Sept 2025 vs. ₹1,02,569 crore a year ago.

- Net…

The housing finance company earned interest income of Rs 2,614 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 2,227 crore in the same period a year ago.The total expenses also rose to Rs 1,922 crore, from Rs 1,703 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

