 Bajaj Housing Finance Reports 18% Rise In Profit To ₹643 Crore In The Second Quarter
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Housing Finance Reports 18% Rise In Profit To ₹643 Crore In The Second Quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance Reports 18% Rise In Profit To ₹643 Crore In The Second Quarter

Founded in 2008, Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking Housing Finance Company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) since 2015, and has been offering mortgage loans.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Bajaj Housing Finance on Thursday reported an 18 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 643 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2025.The mortgage firm had recorded a net profit of Rs 546 crore in the same quarter a year ago.The total income increased to Rs 2,755 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,410 crore in the same period last year, Bajaj Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The housing finance company earned interest income of Rs 2,614 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 2,227 crore in the same period a year ago.The total expenses also rose to Rs 1,922 crore, from Rs 1,703 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA
Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA
Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Gautam All Set To Add 'Tadka' To His & Mahi's Haldi Ceremony
Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Gautam All Set To Add 'Tadka' To His & Mahi's Haldi Ceremony
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment During 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, BCB Initiates Investigation
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment During 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, BCB Initiates Investigation
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fintech Firm Pine Labs Raises ₹1,754 Crore From Anchor Investors Before Initial Share Sale Opening

Fintech Firm Pine Labs Raises ₹1,754 Crore From Anchor Investors Before Initial Share Sale Opening

Foreign Portfolio Investors Pour Funds In Indian Stock Market, France Invests $2.58 Billion In...

Foreign Portfolio Investors Pour Funds In Indian Stock Market, France Invests $2.58 Billion In...

Bajaj Housing Finance Reports 18% Rise In Profit To ₹643 Crore In The Second Quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance Reports 18% Rise In Profit To ₹643 Crore In The Second Quarter

Ajmera Realty Reports 14% Decline In Net Profit At ₹30.37 Crore

Ajmera Realty Reports 14% Decline In Net Profit At ₹30.37 Crore

South Korean Crypto Exchange Operator Dunamu Fined $24.3 Million For Violating Customer...

South Korean Crypto Exchange Operator Dunamu Fined $24.3 Million For Violating Customer...