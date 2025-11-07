 Aster DM Healthcare Reports 13% Increase In Net Profit At ₹110 Crore For The Second Quarter
Revenue increased to Rs 1,197 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 1.086 crore in the year-ago period, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said the company delivered a steady performance in the second quarter.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Aster DM Healthcare reported 13 per cent year on year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as per a statement.The healthcare firm reported net profit of Rs 97 crore for the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,197 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 1.086 crore in the year-ago period, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said the company delivered a steady performance in the second quarter despite lower incidence of seasonal illnesses.

"We have made progress on the merger with Quality Care India Ltd. with stock exchange no-objection letters now received. The combined platform will create one of India's most integrated and scalable healthcare networks, with complementary cluster strengths and enhanced clinical depth," he added.Shares of the company on Friday were trading 0.25 per cent down at Rs 685.55 apiece on BSE. 

