 Foreign Portfolio Investors Pour Funds In Indian Stock Market, France Invests $2.58 Billion In Equities & $152 Million In Debt
Robust corporate earnings supported the renewed inflows, the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut, and growing optimism over the possibility of US-India trade talks progressing soon.

Friday, November 07, 2025
Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) returned to the Indian stock markets in October, reversing three months of outflows -- with France as the largest contributor, investing $2.58 billion in equities and almost $152 million in debt, according to NSDL data.

Collectively, FPIs infused over $1.66 billion into equities in October. The US and Germany were also strong buyers investing around $520 million each in equities and contributed approximately $765 million and $309 million, respectively, to debt instruments. The renewed inflows were supported by robust corporate earnings, the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut, and growing optimism over the possibility of US-India trade talks progressing soon.

They noted that the effectiveness of ongoing FII selling and reallocating funds to cheaper markets has encouraged additional shorting. Analysts indicated that short covering might lead to a trend reversal, but no immediate triggers are in sight. FII selling has reduced the prices of fairly valued large caps particularly in banking and pharmaceuticals where growth prospects continue to be bright, analysts said.

