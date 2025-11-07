Fintech Firm Pine Labs Raises ₹1,754 Crore From Anchor Investors Before Initial Share Sale Opening

File Image |

New Delhi: Fintech firm Pine Labs on Thursday raised Rs 1,754 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial share sale opens for public subscription.The anchor book saw participation from 71 funds, including Franklin Templeton, Nomura, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte Ltd, Amundi Funds New Silk Road, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, BNP Paribas and Eastspring Investments, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

On the domestic front, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, HSBC MF, Tata MF, Edelweiss MF and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company participated in the anchor book.As per the circular, the company finalised the allocation of 7.93 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 221 per share.

Of the total, 3.75 crore equity shares or 47.26 per cent of the total anchor portion were allocated to 12 mutual funds, which applied through their 30 schemes.The company's Rs 3,900 crore IPO would open for public subscription on November 7 and conclude on November 11. The firm fixed a price band of Rs 210 to Rs 221 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), targeting a valuation of over Rs 25,300 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,080 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of over 8.23 crore equity shares, valuing Rs 1,819.9 crore at the upper end, by existing shareholders.Under the OFS, Peak XV Partners, London-based Actis, PayPal, Mastercard Asia/Pacific, Temasek through Macritchie Investments, Invesco, Madison India Capital, MW XO Digital Finance Fund Holdco, Lone Cascade LP, Sofina Ventures S.A., and Pine Labs co-founder Lokvir Kapoor will be divesting their shares in the fintech firm.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by the company to repay debt, investment in IT assets, expenditure towards cloud infrastructure, technology development initiatives and procurement of digital checkout points.The company will use funds for investment in its subsidiaries, such as Qwikcilver Singapore, Pine Payment Solutions, Malaysia, and Pine Labs UAE, for expanding the presence outside the country.

Earlier, the company was looking to mobilise Rs 2,600 crore via a fresh issue, with an additional OFS component of up to 14.78 crore shares by existing shareholders, as per the draft papers filed in June.Noida-based Pine Labs is a technology company focused on digitising commerce through digital payments and issuing solutions for merchants, consumer brands and enterprises, and financial institutions.

Its technology infrastructure supports digital transactions and payment processing in India as well as in a few international markets such as Malaysia, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, the US, and parts of Africa.According to the Redseer Report, the company was the largest issuer of closed and semi-closed loop gift cards in India by transaction value in FY2025.

It was also identified as the leading digital affordability enabler at digital checkout points, among the top five in-store digital platforms, and a key processor for Bharat Connect transactions during the same year.In FY2025, the company processed payments worth Rs 11.42 lakh crore in gross transaction value (GTV) across 5.68 billion transactions.As of June 30, 2025, its platforms were used by over 9.88 lakh merchants, 716 consumer brands and enterprises, and 177 financial institutions.

The company's customer base spans a wide range of sectors, including retail, e-commerce, lifestyle, consumer electronics, healthcare, travel, hospitality, and financial services, as well as public sector clients such as municipal bodies and traffic departments.It has long-standing relationships with several large brands and institutions, including Croma and HDFC Bank, with some partnerships extending over a decade.

The company competes with the likes of Paytm, Razorpay, Infibeam, PayU Payments, PhonePe in the domestic market and Adyen, Shopify and Block in the overseas markets.The fintech company stated that 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.Pine Labs will make its stock market debut on November 14.

