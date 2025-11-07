 Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAutomobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA

Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA

Festive spillover bookings, better stock availability, and new model launches are expected to sustain retail momentum, supported by year-end offers and new-year registrations, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Automobile retail sales across the domestic market witnessed a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in the 42-day festive season led by record registrations of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers aided by GST rejig enabled drop in prices across segments, dealer' body FADA said on Friday.Overall retail sales rose to 52,38,401 units in the festive period this year as compared with 43,25,632 units in the same period last year, registering an increase of 21 per cent.

"The 42-day festive period of 2025 stands as a defining milestone for India's auto retail, delivering the highest-ever sales and growth across categories," Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President C S Vigneshwar said in a statement.Passenger vehicle registrations rose to 7,66,918 units during the period as against 6,21,539 units in the same period last year, logging an increase of 23 per cent.

Read Also
Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Shoot Up 35% During Navratri ,Registrations Grow 6%: FADA
article-image

"The GST 2.0 vision of empowering affordability and boosting middle-class consumption found real reflection on dealership floors. Compact and sub-4-metre cars saw strong resurgence as reduced tax rates expanded the buying base. Dealers also noted that retail momentum exceeded supply in several models," Vigneshwar stated.Two-wheeler retails rose to 22 per cent to 40,52,503 units as compared with 33,27,198 units in 2024.

The segment was powered by improved rural sentiment, better liquidity, and the affordability impact of GST rationalisation, Vigneshwar stated.Dealers described it as the best festive season in recent memory, with strong traction in commuter bikes and scooters, alongside rising EV interest, he added.Similarly, three-wheeler and commercial vehicle registrations rose 9 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively during the 42-day period.

FPJ Shorts
Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Gautam All Set To Add 'Tadka' To His & Mahi's Haldi Ceremony
Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Gautam All Set To Add 'Tadka' To His & Mahi's Haldi Ceremony
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment During 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, BCB Initiates Investigation
Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment During 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, BCB Initiates Investigation
Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal
Pune Family Alleges Ancestral Land Sold Without Consent; Urge Govt To Probe Fraudulent Builder Deal
'Done With This City': Viral Reddit Post Slams Mumbai’s Local Train Chaos After Flash Strike; Commuters Describe 'Traumatic' Experience
'Done With This City': Viral Reddit Post Slams Mumbai’s Local Train Chaos After Flash Strike; Commuters Describe 'Traumatic' Experience
Read Also
Automobile Retail Sales Soar To Record High In Festive Season This Year: FADA
article-image

"This season's success has reaffirmed that the GST 2.0 reform is not just a tax simplification, but a catalyst for consumer-led growth and national prosperity. It has lowered ownership costs, energised Bharat's economy, and rekindled aspiration in every segment of society," Vigneshwar stated.For the month of October, automobile retail sales rose 41 per cent year-on-year to 40,23,923 units, driven by all-time high monthly sales of both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.

Passenger vehicle registrations rose to 5,57,373 units last month, up 11 per cent against 5,00,578 units sold in October 2024.Similarly, two-wheeler sales surged 52 per cent year-on-year to 31,49,846 units in October as against 20,75,578 units in the same month last year."Overall retail sales grew robustly as both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers achieved lifetime highs, signalling renewed consumer confidence and strong economic undercurrents. After an almost quiet September for the first 21 days due to the GST 2.0 transition, October witnessed a swift rebound -- almost like a hurdle race where pent-up demand passed the baton to festive sentiment and tax-cut excitement, propelling sales to historic levels," Vigneshwar said.

Read Also
Domestic Automobile Retail Sales Surge 27% In April: FADA
article-image

Three-wheeler retails grew 5 per cent year-on-year to 1,29,517 units in October, while commercial vehicle sales posted an 18 per cent growth over the same period last month."The outlook for India's auto retail over the next three months remains decisively positive, backed by the continued impact of GST 2.0, steady rural income, and seasonal demand from weddings and harvests," FADA stated.Festive spillover bookings, better stock availability, and new model launches are expected to sustain retail momentum, supported by year-end offers and new-year registrations, it added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fintech Firm Pine Labs Raises ₹1,754 Crore From Anchor Investors Before Initial Share Sale Opening

Fintech Firm Pine Labs Raises ₹1,754 Crore From Anchor Investors Before Initial Share Sale Opening

Foreign Portfolio Investors Pour Funds In Indian Stock Market, France Invests $2.58 Billion In...

Foreign Portfolio Investors Pour Funds In Indian Stock Market, France Invests $2.58 Billion In...

Bajaj Housing Finance Reports 18% Rise In Profit To ₹643 Crore In The Second Quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance Reports 18% Rise In Profit To ₹643 Crore In The Second Quarter

Ajmera Realty Reports 14% Decline In Net Profit At ₹30.37 Crore

Ajmera Realty Reports 14% Decline In Net Profit At ₹30.37 Crore

South Korean Crypto Exchange Operator Dunamu Fined $24.3 Million For Violating Customer...

South Korean Crypto Exchange Operator Dunamu Fined $24.3 Million For Violating Customer...