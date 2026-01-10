 Traders To Launch Nationwide ‘Swadeshi Sankalp Daud’ From January 12 To Promote ‘Vocal For Local’
HomeBusinessTraders To Launch Nationwide ‘Swadeshi Sankalp Daud’ From January 12 To Promote ‘Vocal For Local’

The National Traders’ Welfare Board decided to launch the ‘Swadeshi Sankalp Daud’ nationwide from January 12 to 23, urging citizens to embrace ‘Vocal for Local’ by supporting indigenous products. Chairman Sunil J. Singhi emphasized digital transformation via ONDC for small traders, while highlighting ongoing government efforts for traders’ welfare, GST reforms, and simplified compliance.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The National Traders’ Welfare Board at its meeting held here on Friday emphasised the importance of the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative to boost indigenous industries and promote locally made products. The board members decided to take the ‘Swadeshi Sankalp Daud’ nationwide from January 12 to 23, encouraging citizens across the country to participate and embrace the spirit of Swadeshi in both production and consumption.

The board chairman Sunil J. Singhi stressed the importance of digital transformation in the retail sector and urged small traders to leverage platforms such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand market access and enhance income opportunities. It was highlighted that future policies and schemes will continue to prioritise traders’ welfare through capacity building, financial support, social security measures, market linkages and transparent grievance redressal mechanisms.

Reaffirming the mission and vision of the Board, the chairman stated that sustained efforts would ensure traders remain competitive, secure and prosperous in the evolving economic landscape, according to an official statement. Addressing the meeting, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Sanjiv, highlighted the importance of the retail trade sector in the Indian economy and encouraged Members to enhance awareness about the initiatives and activities of the board, including virtual interactive sessions.

Chairman Sunil also briefed the Board on the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms and their positive impact on traders and consumers. He referred to the nationwide traders-led campaign, “GST Bachat Utsav”, which reflects the trading community’s appreciation of the transformative GST reforms implemented under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment through simplified procedures, reduced compliance burden, financial support and improved infrastructure. The meeting was attended by non-official Members representing various trade associations and States and Union Territories, along with ex-officio Members from nine Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed.

