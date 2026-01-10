 Parliament Budget Session 2026 To Commence On January 28, Union Budget Likely On Sunday, February 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessParliament Budget Session 2026 To Commence On January 28, Union Budget Likely On Sunday, February 1

Parliament Budget Session 2026 To Commence On January 28, Union Budget Likely On Sunday, February 1

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026, starting January 28 and running till April 2 in two phases (first phase till February 13, reassembling March 9). Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the dates. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 1 (a Sunday).

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026 from January 28 on the government's recommendation, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Friday.

"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," Rjiiju said in a post on X.

According to reports, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the Budget on February 1, which falls on a Sunday -- a rare occurrence that would require special arrangements. The Economic Survey, providing a comprehensive review of the economy, is anticipated to be laid before Parliament on January 29 or 30. The Budget Session traditionally begins with the President's address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, outlining the government's policy priorities and vision.

Read Also
Delhi Government Hikes Capital Expenditure To ₹30,248 Crore In Revised Budget, Boosts Transport,...
article-image

This address will take place on the opening day, January 28. The announcement sets the stage for one of the most important parliamentary events of the year, during which the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 is expected to be presented. Rijiju's post stressed the government's commitment to transparent and effective legislative processes. The two-phase format allows for initial discussions on the Budget and other key matters, followed by detailed scrutiny in standing committees during the recess, before final deliberations and passage of financial bills.

FPJ Shorts
President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Revive Venezuelan Oil Production To Lower US Energy Costs
President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Revive Venezuelan Oil Production To Lower US Energy Costs
WATCH: Ananya Panday Reveals Her Cute, Carefree Self In New Video; Actor Shines Bright As A Diamond
WATCH: Ananya Panday Reveals Her Cute, Carefree Self In New Video; Actor Shines Bright As A Diamond
Lack Of Fiscal & Legal Certainty Shackling Pakistan’s Economy Amid Liquidity Surge & Credit Collapse: Report
Lack Of Fiscal & Legal Certainty Shackling Pakistan’s Economy Amid Liquidity Surge & Credit Collapse: Report
DRDO's Hyderabad Lab Successfully Conducts Crucial Scramjet Engine Test For Hypersonic Missile Program
DRDO's Hyderabad Lab Successfully Conducts Crucial Scramjet Engine Test For Hypersonic Missile Program

This session comes at a crucial time as the government focuses on economic growth, fiscal consolidation, and addressing emerging challenges in sectors like infrastructure, employment, and sustainability. Parliamentarians from across parties are expected to engage in intensive debates on taxation, expenditure, and policy reforms. The formal approval by President Murmu marks the procedural start of preparations for the session, with both Houses gearing up for what promises to be a packed legislative calendar.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lack Of Fiscal & Legal Certainty Shackling Pakistan’s Economy Amid Liquidity Surge & Credit...

Lack Of Fiscal & Legal Certainty Shackling Pakistan’s Economy Amid Liquidity Surge & Credit...

SEBI Proposes Unified Trading Rulebook With 54 Changes To Simplify Rules & Reduce Compliance Burden

SEBI Proposes Unified Trading Rulebook With 54 Changes To Simplify Rules & Reduce Compliance Burden

Parliament Budget Session 2026 To Commence On January 28, Union Budget Likely On Sunday, February 1

Parliament Budget Session 2026 To Commence On January 28, Union Budget Likely On Sunday, February 1

Traders To Launch Nationwide ‘Swadeshi Sankalp Daud’ From January 12 To Promote ‘Vocal For...

Traders To Launch Nationwide ‘Swadeshi Sankalp Daud’ From January 12 To Promote ‘Vocal For...

Sony Pictures Networks India Plans To Lay Off More Than 100 Employees In Cost-Cutting Drive

Sony Pictures Networks India Plans To Lay Off More Than 100 Employees In Cost-Cutting Drive