 Delhi Government Hikes Capital Expenditure To ₹30,248 Crore In Revised Budget, Boosts Transport, Education & Yamuna Projects
The Delhi government revised its 2025-26 budget, increasing capital expenditure from ₹28,115 crore to ₹30,248 crore to accelerate key projects. Transport allocation rose to ₹16,024 crore, education to ₹20,702 crore (21% of total budget), urban development to ₹11,754 crore. Major hikes include DMRC (₹5,046 crore), MCD (₹11,428 crore), DJB loan (₹3,500 crore), and Yamuna Action Plan (₹280 crore).

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
File Image

New Delhi: The Delhi government has revised its budget allocations from Rs 28,115 crore to Rs 30,248 crore to boost major projects in urban development, transport, education and Yamuna rejuvenation segments. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi government, presented supplementary demands for grants for the 2025-26 fiscal year in the Assembly. The House passed it with a voice vote.

Gupta, soon after being sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister, presented her maiden budget for 2025-26 in March 2025. As per the revised estimates (RE) for 2025-26, the total allocations under schemes, programmes and projects slid from the budgetary estimates (BE) of Rs 59,300 crore to Rs 57,850 crore. The capital expenditure increased from Rs 28,115 crore in BE 2025-26 to Rs 30,248 crore in RE 2025-26, according to a Delhi government document.

The revised allocation for the transport sector, including roads and bridges, has been enhanced from Rs 12,952 crore (BE) to Rs 16,024 crore, while the Rs 19,291 crore allocation for the education sector was increased to Rs 20,702 crore. The RE hike in the education sector raised the percentage of its allocation to 21 per cent of the total budget of Rs 1 lakh crore. The revised estimates for the Housing and Urban Development sector were also raised to Rs 11,754 crore from Rs 10,694 crore.

The government revised estimates for priority projects in different areas, including a hike of Rs 2,117 crore for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from Rs 2,929.66 crore to Rs 5,046.66 crore. The fund for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was raised by Rs 1,031 crore from Rs 10,397 crore to Rs 11,428 crore for 2025-26. The loan of Rs 2,500 crore for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been raised to Rs 3,500 crore in revised estimates, while Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) witnessed a hike of Rs 653 crore from Rs 2,780 crore to Rs 3,433 crore.

Under the strengthening of roads head, the BE of Rs 500 crore was raised to Rs 996 crore in revised estimates, and the 'purchase of flats and land for universities' head was increased by Rs 862 crore from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,362 crore. The government also revised the power subsidy to be paid to the discoms, from Rs 3,600 crore (BE) to Rs 4,000 crore in RE 2025-26. A provision of Rs 500 crore was made in the RE to clear legacy liabilities of previous years, related to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

The state share of the Yamuna Action Plan rose by Rs 180 crore to Rs 280 crore from 100 crore (BE). For the completion of the long-pending Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor, an additional expenditure of Rs 100 crore was passed. The fund for development of unauthorised colonies has been revised from Rs 502 crore (BE) to Rs 630 crore in RE 2025-26. Also, the government revised the BE of Rs 370 crore to Rs 510 crore (RE) for clearing pending liabilities of previous years, concerning reimbursement of tuition fees under the Right To Education Act, according to the Delhi government document. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

