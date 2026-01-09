 HDFC Bank Trims Key Lending Rates, MCLR Cut Of Up To 5 bps May Reduce Home Loan EMIs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Bank Trims Key Lending Rates, MCLR Cut Of Up To 5 bps May Reduce Home Loan EMIs

HDFC Bank Trims Key Lending Rates, MCLR Cut Of Up To 5 bps May Reduce Home Loan EMIs

HDFC Bank has cut its MCLR by up to 5 basis points on select tenures from January 7, 2026. The one-year MCLR, crucial for home loans, has been reduced to 8.40 percent, which may lower EMIs for borrowers when their loans reset.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
HDFC Bank Cuts MCLR by Up to 5 Basis Points . |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank has announced a cut in its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) by up to 5 basis points on select loan tenures. The revised rates came into effect from January 7, 2026. This move is expected to bring some relief to borrowers, especially those whose loans are linked to the MCLR benchmark.

A reduction in MCLR generally leads to lower interest rates on loans when they come up for reset, which can result in reduced monthly instalments.

Read Also
HDFC Bank Shares Fall For Third Straight Session, Rising Loan Pressure & A Large Block Deal Worry...
article-image

Revised MCLR Structure Explained

After the latest cut, HDFC Bank’s MCLR now ranges between 8.25 percent and 8.55 percent, depending on the loan tenure. The bank reduced the overnight and one-month MCLR by 5 basis points to 8.25 percent. The three-month MCLR was also lowered by the same margin to 8.30 percent.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Police Impose Traffic Restrictions Near D Y Patil Stadium During WPL 2026
Navi Mumbai Police Impose Traffic Restrictions Near D Y Patil Stadium During WPL 2026
Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai
Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai
'Aisa Nahi Ki Bachche Anaath...' Mahhi Vij Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Adoption Of Kids After Divorce With Jay Bhanushali—VIDEO
'Aisa Nahi Ki Bachche Anaath...' Mahhi Vij Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Adoption Of Kids After Divorce With Jay Bhanushali—VIDEO
Kerala Lottery Result: January 9, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 35 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 9, 2026 - Suvarna Keralam SK 35 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The six-month MCLR, however, remains unchanged at 8.40 percent. For borrowers with home and retail loans, the one-year MCLR is the most important benchmark. This rate has been reduced to 8.40 percent from the earlier 8.45 percent.

Longer-term rates have been kept steady. The two-year MCLR continues at 8.50 percent, while the three-year MCLR remains at 8.55 percent.

Read Also
Canara Bank Cuts Lending Rates, Home Loans To Get Cheaper As MCLR Reduced By 0.05% Effective...
article-image

What This Means for Home Loan Borrowers?

Most home loans are linked to the one-year MCLR. The latest cut means that eligible borrowers may see a reduction in their EMIs or loan tenure at the next interest rate reset date. The actual benefit will depend on the loan agreement and the timing of the reset.

MCLR is the minimum interest rate below which banks usually do not lend, unless allowed by the Reserve Bank of India. Introduced in 2016, it is linked to a bank’s cost of raising funds and changes based on market conditions.

Read Also
ICICI Bank Credit Card Users Alert, New Charges & Benefit Rules Start From January 15 & February 1
article-image

Other Key Rates at HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank’s base rate currently stands at 8.90 percent, effective from September 19, 2025. The bank’s benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) is set at 17.40 percent per year from the same date.

On the deposit side, the bank is offering fixed deposit interest rates between 2.75 percent and 6.45 percent for general customers. Senior citizens receive slightly higher rates, ranging from 3.25 percent to 6.95 percent on deposits below Rs 3 crore. These rates have been effective since December 17, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai

Budget 2026-27 Must Prioritise 'Jobs, Jobs & Jobs': Mohandas Pai

Vodafone Idea Looks To Raise Fresh Debt For Growth, Plans Talks With Local & Global Lenders After...

Vodafone Idea Looks To Raise Fresh Debt For Growth, Plans Talks With Local & Global Lenders After...

HDFC Bank Trims Key Lending Rates, MCLR Cut Of Up To 5 bps May Reduce Home Loan EMIs

HDFC Bank Trims Key Lending Rates, MCLR Cut Of Up To 5 bps May Reduce Home Loan EMIs

Six Defence Stocks Roar In A Weak Market, Shares Jump Up To 9% On Orders & Growth Hopes

Six Defence Stocks Roar In A Weak Market, Shares Jump Up To 9% On Orders & Growth Hopes

India-EU FTA Talks Advance In Brussels, Goyal Reaffirms Commitment To Farmer & MSME Protection

India-EU FTA Talks Advance In Brussels, Goyal Reaffirms Commitment To Farmer & MSME Protection