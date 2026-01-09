 ICICI Bank Credit Card Users Alert, New Charges & Benefit Rules Start From January 15 & February 1
ICICI Bank is changing credit card charges and benefits starting January 15 and February 1, 2026. Updates include reward point limits, new transaction fees, removal of some entertainment benefits, and higher charges for cash payments. Users should review their card terms to avoid surprise costs and ensure maximum benefits.

Manoj Yadav
Updated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Mumbai: ICICI Bank will change how reward points are earned on its credit cards starting January 15, 2026. For Emeralde Metal Credit Card holders, retail spending will still earn 6 points per Rs 200, but government payments, fuel, rent, taxes, property management, and wallet loads will no longer qualify.

From February 1, 2026, premium cards like Rubyx, Sapphiro, Emeralde, and Emeralde Private will continue to earn points for transportation-related expenses up to Rs 20,000 per month. Other cards like Platinum, HPCL Platinum, Coral, Expressions, Manchester United, and CSK will offer points for certain merchant categories, limited to Rs 10,000 in spending per month.

From February 1, 2026, the free movie ticket benefit through BookMyShow will end for Instant Platinum and Instant Platinum chip cards. However, for many other cardholders, the offer will still be available if they spend Rs 25,000 in a quarter.

New Charges on Add-On Cards and Foreign Transactions

Starting January 15, 2026, there will be a one-time fee of Rs 3,500 for new add-on (Plus) cards under the Emeralde Metal Credit Card.

Changes to Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fees will also take effect. These range from 0.99 percent on MakeMyTrip Travel Cards to 3.5 percent on most other ICICI Bank cards. Amazon Pay ICICI Card holders will pay 1.99 percent, and Times Black card holders will be charged 1.49 percent.

Extra Fees for Certain Transactions

From January 15, 2026, new transaction charges will be applied to all retail cards. These include 2 percent fees on gaming platforms like Dream11 and MPL, 1 percent fees on wallet loads of Rs 5,000 or more, and 1 percent charges on transportation spending above Rs 50,000.

Paying credit card bills in cash at bank branches will now cost Rs 150 per transaction, up from Rs 100.

Additionally, customers who close EMIs taken on credit cards before the term ends will now face a foreclosure fee. ICICI Bank also reminded users that credit cards must only be used for personal, not business or gambling purposes.

