Tata Sons Boardroom Battle Takes Legal Turn | Representational Image

Mumbai: The leadership tussle at Tata Sons has taken a fresh legal turn, with Tata Trusts authorising proceedings in the Bombay High Court against the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of the conglomerate’s holding company. The trusts are seeking to invalidate the board decision and claim ₹65 crore in damages.

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Legal Battle Intensifies

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Ratan Tata Trust passed circular resolutions on November 25, authorising legal action against the Tata Sons board’s decision taken on September 17. The board had approved Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for another five-year term, scheduled to begin on February 21, 2027.

The trusts are also seeking an injunction to prevent Tata Sons from implementing the decision or passing resolutions without securing the requisite affirmative votes. The compensation sought includes ₹50 crore by SDTT and ₹15 crore by the Ratan Tata Trust, along with interest at 18%.

Article 121 Under Scrutiny

At the centre of the Tata Sons governance dispute is Article 121 of the company’s Articles of Association. According to the trusts, the provision requires affirmative votes from a majority of Tata Trusts-nominated directors for specified board decisions.

While Noel Tata opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, fellow nominee Venu Srinivasan supported the resolution. Independent director Harish Manwani subsequently exercised his casting vote in favour of the decision. The trusts contend that the casting vote cannot supersede the mandatory affirmative voting requirements.

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Corporate Governance Concerns

The proposed legal proceedings follow concerns raised by Noel Tata regarding Srinivasan’s participation in the reappointment process. In a letter dated October 26, Noel Tata reportedly questioned whether the board had been adequately informed about commercial dealings between TVS Motor Company and Hanno One Warehousing, a company linked to Chandrasekaran’s family.

The escalating dispute has brought corporate governance, boardroom accountability and leadership succession at Tata Sons into sharp focus. The outcome of the proposed legal proceedings could have significant implications for the conglomerate’s decision-making framework.

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