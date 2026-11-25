Tata Sons is expected to examine multiple proposals concerning shareholder liquidity and corporate restructuring at its upcoming board meeting on Nov 30, according to a report by NDTV Profit.

The meeting will focus on addressing the financial requirements of Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, the holding company's largest minority shareholder, alongside exploring measures to resolve regulatory challenges surrounding Tata Sons' unlisted status.

The SP Group, which owns an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, has been seeking immediate liquidity and financing against its shareholding.

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Board To Evaluate Three Liquidity Proposals

According to the report, the board is expected to deliberate on three alternatives that could enable the SP Group to partially monetise its investment in the holding company.

The first proposal envisages a Tata Group entity acquiring a portion of the SP Group's shareholding through a direct purchase.

Another option involves undertaking a proportionate share buyback from all Tata Sons shareholders, providing the SP Group with an opportunity to unlock part of its investment.

The third alternative, proposed by Noel Tata, involves selective capital reduction through the cancellation of a portion of the SP Group's shares.

Tata Trusts are understood to favour the proposals aimed at addressing the minority shareholder's liquidity requirements.

Noel Tata's Restructuring Plan Aims To Address RBI Listing Requirements

The board is also expected to examine a separate restructuring proposal submitted by Noel Tata, involving the merger of Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons.

The proposed consolidation seeks to change the holding company's financial profile, potentially enabling it to move outside the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) regulatory framework.

The move could help Tata Sons retain its privately held status by addressing the regulatory classification that currently subjects it to mandatory listing requirements.

The restructuring proposal comes after the RBI communicated with Tata Sons in November, directing the company to comply with listing regulations applicable to upper-layer NBFCs.

The forthcoming board meeting is expected to have significant implications for the SP Group's liquidity requirements and Tata Sons' future ownership structure and regulatory compliance strategy.

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