Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, a nominee director on the Tata Sons board, has requested the postponement of the holding company's board meeting scheduled for Nov 26, Business Standard reported.

The meeting agenda was uploaded over the weekend, less than a week before the scheduled gathering. Tata Sons is expected to defer the meeting and announce a revised date shortly.

The upcoming meeting, the first since the Sept 17 confrontation between Noel and other Tata Sons directors, is expected to witness further disagreements over the company's proposed stock market listing.

Read Also Noel Tata Again Seeks Tata Sons' Sep 17 Board Meeting Recordings

In a recent letter, Noel insisted that the board discuss his alternative proposal to retain Tata Sons as a privately held company.

The restructuring plan involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) into Tata Sons, with the objective of removing its classification as a core investment company (CIC) or an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC).

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with mandatory listing requirements.

Although shareholders must approve any listing proposal, experts believe they cannot override or dilute statutory compliance obligations.

The RBI classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC in 2022, granting the company three years to list.

After clearing its debt, Tata Sons applied for deregistration from the CIC category in 2024. The regulator rejected the application in September 2026, directing immediate compliance, and reiterated its listing mandate in November 2026.

At the previous board meeting, all directors except Noel supported a third term for N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

Differences between Tata Trusts nominee directors Noel and Venu Srinivasan during the subsequent voting led to a casting vote by Independent Director Harish Manwani, who chaired the discussion.

Although the board did not formally vote on the listing proposal, every director except Noel backed it.

The forthcoming meeting is expected to provide greater clarity on the company's approach towards regulatory compliance and the proposed listing.

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