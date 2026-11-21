Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata on Friday renewed his request for audio and video recordings of the Sept 17 board meeting of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, according to a report by PTI.

In a letter addressed to Tata Sons Company Secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Noel asserted his rights as a board member to access the proceedings.

He also sought recordings of the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) meeting concerning the proposed reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman.

The committee reportedly met on Sept 3 and decided to request Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision to withdraw from consideration for another term.

According to the report, Noel argued in his letter that Venu Srinivasan, a Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, should have recused himself from discussions concerning Chandrasekaran's reappointment because of an alleged conflict of interest.

The letter reportedly highlighted commercial dealings between a company chaired by Srinivasan and another owned by Chandrasekaran's son.

Media reports have previously highlighted business transactions between the TVS Group and Hanno Warehousing, which Chandrasekaran's family members run.

Tata Sons has previously rejected allegations of a conflict of interest, maintaining that the relevant dealings were duly disclosed.

The latest communication follows Tata Sons' refusal earlier this month to provide Noel with the requested recordings.

Noel sent the letter on Friday evening, hours after meetings of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Tata Education and Development Trust, where trustees approved grants exceeding ₹250 crore.

As per the report, sources said the trustees unanimously passed all resolutions at the meetings, with discussions remaining confined to scheduled agenda items.

Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, both trustees of SDTT, have reportedly taken positions opposed to Noel.

The next Tata Sons board meeting is scheduled for Nov 26, amid the continuing differences over governance and leadership matters.

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