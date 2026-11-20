The upcoming board meeting of Tata Sons on Nov 26 is expected to primarily address compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regulatory framework for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Citing sources, the report said that the meeting will mark the board's first detailed deliberation on its regulatory obligations following the central bank's explicit communication regarding the company's listing requirements.

Directors may also examine recommendations from investment bankers on potential measures to comply with the applicable regulations.

Senior Tata Sons executives have reportedly consulted several international investment banks, including Citi, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered, to understand the procedural requirements of a potential public listing.

The discussions have largely focused on regulatory preparedness, listing procedures and preliminary valuation assessments.

However, the company has neither appointed investment bankers for a potential initial public offering (IPO) nor formally initiated the listing process, according to the report.

The consultations were intended to demonstrate preparedness should the central bank seek clarity on the company's compliance plans.

In a communication dated Nov 16, the RBI advised Tata Sons to comply with all regulations applicable to upper-layer NBFCs, specifically emphasising the requirement to list its shares.

The communication followed the regulator's rejection of the company's application to surrender its NBFC registration on Sep 11.

The board is also expected to consider an alternative proposal from Tata Trusts aimed at changing the holding company's regulatory classification.

The proposal involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) with Tata Sons.

The proposed restructuring seeks to alter the company's business and asset composition, potentially enabling it to exit its classification as an NBFC and a core investment company (CIC).

If successful, the restructuring could allow Tata Sons to continue operating as an unlisted private company.

However, the proposal would require support from Tata Sons and the boards of both operating companies.

The central bank's acceptance of the restructuring would remain crucial to determining whether the company could secure a change in its regulatory status.

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