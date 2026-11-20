The boards of Tata Trusts are scheduled to meet on Friday against the backdrop of growing disagreements among trustees over governance, leadership authority and the future of Tata Sons.

The charitable trusts, which collectively hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons, are facing internal differences over several strategic and regulatory matters.

All trust boards except the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) are expected to convene. Restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner continue to prevent the SRTT board from holding meetings.

As per a report by Financial Express, routine matters, including grant approvals and accounts, are expected to feature on the agenda but recent developments have increased the significance of the meetings.

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Vice-Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner with complaints against the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT).

Their complaints raise concerns regarding trustee appointments, Chairman Noel Tata's role, the independence of nominee directors and the trusts' involvement in Tata Sons' commercial affairs.

SDTT has submitted a detailed response addressing the allegations.

Srinivasan and Singh have also questioned their exclusion from discussions concerning a proposed restructuring of Tata Sons.

The proposal involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with the holding company to address its regulatory obligations while preserving its privately held status.

The disagreement has widened following the intervention of Jimmy N Tata, the younger brother of Ratan Tata.

Jimmy has expressed support for listing Tata Sons and reappointing N Chandrasekaran as chairman, taking a position contrary to Noel's.

His intervention could influence voting dynamics within the trusts on matters concerning the holding company's leadership, governance and strategic direction.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with mandatory listing regulations applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The regulator's latest communication reinforces its position on the listing requirement, even as Tata Trusts explore restructuring options that could allow the holding company to remain unlisted.

These competing positions form the backdrop to Friday's board meetings.

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