Tata Sons is preparing a detailed presentation outlining its stock exchange listing obligations for its Nov 26 board meeting, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The presentation, reportedly reviewed by senior advocate Harish Salve, is expected to examine the company's responsibilities under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

As per the report, people familiar with the matter said the document would place responsibility for regulatory compliance on the Tata Sons board and Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The board may also reject an alternative restructuring proposal supported by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.

Read Also Tata Sons Had Sought Guidance From RBI In Oct On Listing Mandate For Upper Layer NBFCs: Report

The development follows the RBI's Nov 16 communication directing Tata Sons to comply with regulations applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including mandatory listing requirements.

Earlier, in an Oct 6 letter, Tata Sons had informed the regulator of its intention to comply with applicable guidelines while seeking clarity on the listing timeline.

The RBI reportedly rejected the company's application to surrender its core investment company (CIC) registration on Sept 11.

Subsequently, at its Sept 17 meeting, the Tata Sons board resolved to initiate compliance measures and seek guidance from regulatory authorities and stakeholders.

Under the RBI's scale-based regulatory framework, upper-layer NBFCs must list within three years of classification.

Tata Sons was first placed in this category in September 2022.

Tata Trusts, which owns approximately 66% of Tata Sons, has opposed listing the holding company.

The trusts had earlier proposed merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons.

The proposed restructuring aims to change the company's regulatory classification and retain its unlisted status.

However, the plan requires approval from the Tata Sons board and the RBI.

Separately, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds 18.4% of Tata Sons, has renewed efforts to monetise part of its investment.

The group reportedly seeks at least ₹25,000 crore through partial stake monetisation to reduce debt.

The Nov 26 board meeting is expected to address Tata Sons' regulatory obligations amid differing shareholder positions on listing.