Tata Sons had sought guidance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a letter dated October 6 regarding the listing requirement for upper layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

According to a report by Moneycontrol, it was to this letter that the RBI clarified that the company must comply with regulations applicable to upper-layer NBFCs, including the stock exchange listing requirement.

The central bank's communication, issued late on Nov 16, followed a letter sent by the Tata Group holding company on Oct 6 seeking guidance on its regulatory obligations.

As per the report, Tata Sons wanted clarity on when the listing requirement would apply and the steps necessary to ensure compliance.

The company reportedly informed the RBI that it intended to follow all applicable regulations and was prepared to initiate the required process.

In its response, the RBI advised Tata Sons to comply with existing guidelines governing upper-layer NBFCs, including mandatory listing provisions.

As per the sources cited in the report, the clarification strengthened the expectation that Tata Sons would have to pursue a stock exchange listing.

However, the precise still deadline remains uncertain.

As per the report, a banker associated with the company said establishing the applicable timeline was among the objectives of the October correspondence.

The RBI first classified Tata Sons as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022, following the introduction of scale-based regulations in 2021.

Under the framework, companies placed in this category are generally required to list their shares within three years of classification.

Tata Sons remained on the regulator's upper-layer NBFC list in September 2023.

The RBI again included the company in its Jan 16, 2025, list while acknowledging its application to surrender its NBFC registration.

At that time, the regulator clarified that the classification would remain subject to the outcome of the deregistration request, which was under examination.

The latest communication has renewed attention on Tata Sons' regulatory obligations.

The central question now concerns the listing deadline and how the existing rules apply to the company's circumstances.