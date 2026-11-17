Jimmy N Tata, younger brother of the late Ratan Tata, has reportedly supported N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as Tata Sons Chairman and the proposed listing of the group's holding company amid disagreements within Tata Trusts.

As per a report by Financial Express, Jimmy has also questioned the growing representation of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata's family in the charitable organisations, reportedly describing the appointments as a "back-door takeover" of Tata Sons.

His intervention could influence future decisions, given his position as a trustee and his limited participation in contentious votes over the past decade.

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Responding to queries from fellow trustee Vijay Singh, Jimmy reportedly argued that the induction of Noel Tata's family members had concentrated influence over Tata Sons.

He also questioned amendments made to the Articles of Association around 2013-14, alleging that they weakened the separation between charitable trusts and commercial operations.

Jimmy criticised tenure restrictions imposed on certain trustees, claiming they compromised independence and could marginalise dissenting voices.

He reportedly defended Chandrasekaran's leadership, citing the turnaround of Tata Group companies and dividend payouts exceeding 6,500%.

Jimmy also questioned opposition to Chandrasekaran's reappointment despite a 4-1 vote supporting the proposal at a Tata Sons board meeting.

Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director remains on the agenda of the rescheduled Tata Sons annual general meeting, which has yet to take place.

Jimmy serves as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which, alongside the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), holds a majority stake in Tata Sons.

The two trusts maintain separate but overlapping boards, making trustee participation important in governance decisions.

Other trustees include Noel Tata, Neville Tata, Bhaskar Bhat, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh and Jehangir HC Jehangir.

Jimmy also holds positions in the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and Sarvajanik Seva Trust.

Singh and Srinivasan have supported listing Tata Sons, while Srinivasan backed Chandrasekaran's reappointment at the Sept 17 board meeting.

Jimmy's future voting participation could therefore affect deliberations on both proposals.

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