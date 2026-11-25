Tata Sons has reportedly granted Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremariam greater operational autonomy to accelerate the airline's turnaround, including restructuring its senior management and recruiting executives with substantial aviation industry experience.

According to The Economic Times, Air India Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal is expected to step away from executive management as part of the proposed leadership overhaul.

Aggarwal played an instrumental role in Tata Sons' acquisition of Air India and joined the carrier in January 2022. He was previously considered a potential successor to former chief executive Campbell Wilson.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has reportedly discussed the leadership transition with Aggarwal, who has been offered alternative positions within the Tata Group.

Air India Focuses On Cost Reduction And Operational Efficiency

Gebremariam, who headed Ethiopian Airlines from 2011 to March 2022, assumed charge of Air India on Oct 1.

The airline has reportedly established a multidisciplinary team to identify opportunities for reducing expenditure across its operations.

At a board meeting held last Friday at Air India's Gurugram headquarters, Gebremariam presented the airline's operational performance and future strategy to directors.

Discussions focused on rising fuel expenditure, financial performance and measures to strengthen efficiency across the Air India Group.

The board also reportedly examined opportunities for closer operational integration between Air India and Air India Express to improve cost-effectiveness.

Air India Eyes Overseas Market Share, Bengaluru As Third Hub

Gebremariam recently outlined plans to restructure the airline's route network, regain international market share and place additional orders for wide-body aircraft.

He identified elevated aviation fuel prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as significant challenges affecting the broader aviation industry.

Airspace closures have disrupted Air India's European and American routes, with operations from Delhi facing greater disruption than those from Mumbai.

While profitability remains a major concern, Gebremariam sees substantial long-term growth opportunities for the carrier.

Alongside its existing hubs in Delhi and Mumbai, Air India is considering developing Bengaluru as its third hub, as the airline works towards rebalancing its network and strengthening operational performance.

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