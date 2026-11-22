India’s Pre-Festive Domestic Air Traffic Hits Three-Year Low In October; Annual Traffic Likely To Fall Below 2024 Levels | AI

Mumbai: Domestic air travel across India during the crucial pre-festive window in October recorded its lowest volume in three years, underscoring a noticeable softening in peak-season aviation demand compared to the post-pandemic surge of the previous two years.

Domestic Airlines Carry 1.32 Crore Passengers In October 2026

According to official aviation traffic data for October released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), domestic carriers operated 93,361 departures and ferried 1.32 crore passengers ahead of the Diwali festivities. While these figures represent the highest monthly traffic volume recorded since June,, they fall significantly short of the benchmarks set during the same period in 2025 and 2024.

In October 2025, Indian airlines had operated 99,096 departures, carrying 1.40 crore flyers. The latest October figures reflect a 5.79% drop in flight departures with a reduction of 5,735 flights and a 5.71% decline in passenger volume – 8 lakh fewer flyers – year-on-year.

October Aviation Traffic Falls Below 2024 Levels

The contraction pushes October's pre-Diwali performance below 2024 levels as well, making it the weakest October showing since 2023. In October 2024, Indian airlines operated 98,186 flights and carried 1.36 crore passengers. It saw a 7.94% year-on-year growth for the number of flyers against 1.26 crore passengers carried in October 2023.

Historically, October marks the beginning of India's peak winter travel schedule, driven by Durga Puja, Dussehra, and pre-Diwali leisure travel. Between 2023 and 2025, the sector saw steady expansion during this window, climbing from 1.26 crore passengers in 2023 to 1.36 crore in 2024, before peaking at 1.40 crore in 2025.

West Asia Crisis And Pakistani Airspace Closure Put Pressure On Indian Aviation

The reversal in October points to a combination of factors driven by geopolitical situations. Indian domestic aviation has consistently suffered in terms of passengers and revenue following the West Asia crisis In February this year. The closure of Pakistani airspace following Operation Sindoor in June 2025 has also impacted India’s international operations towards the Middle East, West Asia and the West.

While the crisis directly impacted international flights, domestic operations have taken the hit through rising costs of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), resulting in costlier airfares and fuel surcharges being levied upon the passengers. The pre-Diwali domestic airfares rose to become more expensive than flights to the West, as reported by The Free Press Journal earlier this month.

Notably, India reported 16.71 crore domestic flyers in 2025. With the consistent shortfall in the monthly traffic, the national passenger count has reached merely 13.55 crore till October. The aviation sector’s aim to record growth in the current year seems impossible in the two remaining months.

With airlines relying heavily on the October–December quarter to bolster annual yields and offset lean monsoon quarters, the subdued pre-festive numbers suggest that domestic carriers face tighter capacity ceilings and more price-sensitive consumer behavior heading into the remainder of the peak winter season.

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