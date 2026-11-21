Rare Maratha-Era Weapons Exhibition Showcases Historical Swords, Dandpatta, Matchlock Guns And Rhinoceros Hide Shields |

Thane: History enthusiasts and residents of Thane can now get a closer look at a rare collection of weapons dating back to the Maratha era, as the Prachyavidya Abhyas Sanstha has opened a special exhibition showcasing historically significant arms and military equipment at its museum in Thane.

Rare Maratha-Era Weapons And Rhinoceros Hide Shields On Display

The exhibition features a fascinating collection of traditional weapons, including matchlock guns, swords, daggers, shields and other rare military equipment used during the Shivaji Maharaj era. Among the major attractions are shields made from rhinoceros hide, along with various types of swords and the Dandpatta, a traditional weapon recently declared the state's weapon by the Maharashtra government.

The collection also includes Gupti, Bichwa, Khanjar and Katar, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the diversity of weapons used in historical battles. These weapons provide insights into the warfare techniques, military strategies and advanced weapon-making craftsmanship of that period.

Exhibition Showcases Restored And Conserved Historical Weapons

The special exhibition has been organised following the restoration and conservation of historical weapons preserved in the institution's museum. Several exhibits highlight the sophisticated craftsmanship and manufacturing techniques of the era.

The exhibition also showcases weapons associated with historical conflicts, including the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali. The displayed arms offer visitors, particularly students and history enthusiasts, an opportunity to understand the military practices and strategic importance of weapons during that period.

Dr Mahesh Bedekar of the Prachyavidya Abhyas Sanstha has appealed to citizens, students and history enthusiasts to visit the exhibition and explore this rare historical collection.

The exhibition will remain open from Monday to Saturday, between 11 am and 5 pm, at the Prachyavidya Abhyas Sanstha, Kala Kendra, near Urdu School, Hazuri Dargah Road, Louiswadi, Thane West.

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