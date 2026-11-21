Mumbai Weather Update: Kalyan Shivers At 14.6°C, Dombivli Records 15°C As Winter Chill Grips Konkan Region | Sourced

Kalyan: Winter has finally begun to make its presence felt in Kalyan-Dombivli, with a noticeable dip in minimum temperatures across the region in the second half of November. Kalyan recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6°C, while Dombivli registered 15°C, bringing a distinct chill to the early morning hours.

Mumbai too witnessed a significant drop with the minimum temperature falling to 16.2°C, the lowest recorded so far this season. According to private weather observer Abhijit Modak, several parts of the Konkan region have experienced a decline in minimum temperatures, particularly in inland areas where readings have hovered between 11°C and 13°C.

Sukasale Records Lowest Temperature at 11°C

According to data released by Modak on November 21, Sukasale recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the region at 11°C. Shahapur followed at 12.5°C, while Savarde recorded 12.8°C and Badlapur 12.9°C. Neral registered 13°C, Palghar 13.2°C, Karjat 13.3°C and Bhatsanagar 13.5°C.

Mumbai Sees Sharp 4.8-Degree Dip

Mumbai's minimum temperature dropped sharply from 21°C to 16.2°C within 24 hours, marking a decline of 4.8 degrees.

Other locations across the Konkan belt also recorded relatively low temperatures. Mahad registered 14.7°C, Virar 14.8°C, Chiplun 14.9°C, Panvel 15.2°C, Uttan 15.5°C, Dahanu 15.6°C, Thane 15.9°C, Navi Mumbai 16°C and Ratnagiri 17.2°C.

Seasonal Weather Conditions Behind the Chill

The decline in temperatures during the latter half of November is a seasonal phenomenon driven by dry air, favourable nighttime conditions and northeasterly winds, Modak said.

Clear skies and relatively calm winds at night allow heat stored in the ground to escape rapidly, resulting in lower temperatures during the early morning hours.

However, the cold spell is expected to ease from Monday, with temperatures likely to rise again across the region, Modak added.

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