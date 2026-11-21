Maharashtra Govt Earmarks ₹4 Crore For Shrivardhan Beach Development Following International Blue Flag Certification |

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will step up tourism infrastructure, cleanliness and safety measures at Shrivardhan beach following its international Blue Flag certification, with a focus on creating employment opportunities for local residents. The Tourism Department has earmarked Rs 4 crore for the beach's development, of which Rs 1.44 crore has been sanctioned, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said.

Aditi Tatkare Stresses Importance Of Maintaining Blue Flag Certification

"Shrivardhan beach receiving the Blue Flag certification has put the town on the country's map, and this is a matter of great pride for us. However, maintaining this recognition is equally important. We will focus on cleanliness, safety and providing the necessary facilities to tourists," Tatkare said at a review meeting held at the Raigad Collectorate.

She said the administration would plan adequate parking facilities, sanitation and other basic amenities in anticipation of increased tourist footfall. Local entrepreneurs would be given priority for setting up food stalls along the beach, with all stalls following a uniform design.

Maharashtra Government Prioritises Employment Opportunities For Local Residents

"We want local people to benefit from the expected growth in tourism. Priority will be given to local businesses for food stalls, which will be developed in a uniform manner. This will help create employment opportunities while maintaining the beach's aesthetics," she said.

The minister said the international recognition could benefit hotels, small traders, shopkeepers, fishermen and other stakeholders associated with tourism in the region.

Three Maharashtra Beaches Receive Blue Flag Certification For 2026-27

Shrivardhan beach in Raigad district, along with Ladghar and Guhagar beaches in Ratnagiri, has received the Blue Flag certification for the 2026-27 season. The recognition is expected to enhance the international visibility of these coastal destinations and encourage higher standards of environmental conservation, water quality, cleanliness, safety and tourist amenities.

Tatkare said sustained efforts by residents had also helped Shrivardhan secure the first position in cleanliness in the Konkan division. "For the past few years, efforts have been underway to keep the town clean with the active participation of citizens. Shrivardhan securing the first position in cleanliness in the Konkan division is an achievement in itself," she said.

₹1.44 Crore Sanctioned, Additional Funds Sought From Union Tourism Ministry

Of the Rs 4 crore earmarked for beach development, Rs 1.44 crore has been approved, while efforts are underway to secure the remaining amount. The government is also pursuing additional funds from the Union Tourism Ministry, she said.

The minister added that the planetarium and Peshwa memorial projects in Shrivardhan were in their final stages. Tourism facilities are also proposed to be developed in Mulgav, Jivana and Aaravi.

"To establish Shrivardhan as an international tourism destination, we need to maintain a balance between cleanliness, safety, local employment and facilities for visitors. Tourism development will be taken forward with the cooperation of local residents and the administration," Tatkare said.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Vice-President Madhukar Patil, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Committee Chairman Vaikunth Patil, Women and Child Development Commissioner Varsha Untwal, District Collector Kishan Jawale, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Neha Bhosale, Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal and other officials.

Tatkare also reviewed the Chief Minister Baliraja Farm and Access Roads Scheme, the Inspection Home and Government Krupa Women's Hostel in Karjat, development works and pending issues concerning Tala Nagar Panchayat, and shelter homes sanctioned under the Konkan Disaster Mitigation Measures initiative. She assured that appropriate measures would be taken to resolve the issues and the required funds would be made available.

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