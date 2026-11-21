The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found deficiencies in a Miraj hospital's post-tracheostomy care and medical record maintenance | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 21, 2026: The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a Miraj-based neuro-physician and head of Jadhav Hospital to pay ₹10.5 lakh to the family of a 28-year-old man who died while undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), after finding deficiencies in the hospital’s post-tracheostomy care and maintenance of medical records.

The commission, however, clarified that the family had failed to establish that these deficiencies caused the patient's death. It rejected the claim for compensation arising from the death but awarded ₹10 lakh for mental agony and harassment and ₹50,000 towards litigation costs.

Hospital Failed To Establish Proper Tracheostomy Care

The commission held that the hospital had failed to establish that regular suctioning of the patient's tracheostomy tube and periodic deflation of its cuff, as instructed by the operating surgeon, were carried out. It also found that the hospital had maintained inadequate medical records and furnished them to the family only after about three months, despite requests.

The complaint was filed by the deceased's father, Pradip Rajgonda Patil. His legal heirs were brought on record after his death, and the complaint was pursued through his brother, Major Prakash Patil (Retd), who held the power of attorney.

Shital Pradip Patil was admitted to Jadhav Hospital on the night of January 24, 2010, and died there on February 9, 2010. His family alleged medical negligence by two doctors — Dr Vikramsinha Kakasaheb Jadhav, the neuro-physician heading the hospital, and Dr B.S. Patil, a physician whom Shital had consulted before his admission.

Commission Rejects Allegations Against Physician

Rejecting the allegations against the physician, the commission noted that the medical records of his consultations on January 5, 7, 10 and 24, 2010, recorded fever, cough and body ache but no neurological deficit. It observed that the weakness associated with GBS had begun only on the evening of January 24, after Shital's last visit to the physician.

The commission held that body pain following a viral fever, without weakness or loss of reflexes, did not by itself require a neurological investigation. It accordingly dismissed the complaint against Dr B.S. Patil.

Nursing Records Failed To Show Regular Suctioning

The commission took a different view of the hospital's care after the tracheostomy. The operating surgeon, Dr S.N. Dorkar, had specifically instructed the hospital to suction the patient regularly and deflate the tracheostomy cuff for five minutes every four hours.

The nursing notes did not record a single instance of suctioning. The hospital also failed to produce a suction chart or any record showing that the cuff had been deflated at the prescribed intervals.

The J.J. Hospital committee, in its report, said that it could not ascertain whether regular suctioning had been carried out and that the frequency, timing and adequacy of the procedure were not mentioned in the records.

The hospital had argued that suctioning in an intensive care unit was performed whenever secretions accumulated and that a fixed schedule was therefore unnecessary.

The commission rejected this explanation, observing that a general statement about ICU practice did not establish that the procedure was actually performed for this patient as often as his condition required. It also held that such a general practice could not override the specific written instructions of the surgeon.

Emphasising that the patient was paralysed, ventilated and entirely dependent on the hospital to clear his airway, the commission said the hospital alone had access to the nursing staff, charts and information about the care provided. It was therefore for the hospital to establish that the prescribed care had been given.

Medical Records Found Inadequate

The commission found deficiencies in the hospital's medical records. An expert committee constituted by the Government Medical College, Miraj, had noted mistakes in the case papers, an inadequately organised record and deficiencies and changes in the neuro-physician's notes.

The commission clarified that it was not holding the records to be fabricated, but said they fell short of the standard a hospital was required to maintain for a patient admitted to the ICU for over two weeks.

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Taking into account the family's prolonged uncertainty over the care provided to Shital, the absence of crucial nursing entries, the delay in furnishing records and the litigation pursued since 2012, the commission awarded ₹10 lakh as compensation for mental agony and harassment, besides ₹50,000 in costs.

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