The South Mumbai District Consumer Commission has rejected a Borivali resident's demand for a vehicle replacement or refund, citing insufficient evidence of manufacturing defects or deficiency in service | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: The South Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed a consumer complaint filed against Tata Motors Ltd and its authorised dealer, Wasan Motors Ltd, by a Borivali resident who alleged that his Tata Indigo XL developed several defects within days of purchase and continued to require repeated repairs.

The commission held that although the vehicle had been taken to the dealer's workshop on several occasions and various components had been repaired or replaced, the evidence did not conclusively establish an inherent manufacturing defect or an independent deficiency in service. It also rejected the complainant's demand for replacement of the vehicle or a refund of its purchase price.

Repeated Repairs Not Proof Of Manufacturing Defect

“The Commission does not proceed on the assumption that repeated workshop visits can never establish deficiency in service. Equally, repeated visits and repairs do not automatically prove that a vehicle suffered from an inherent manufacturing defect from the time of sale. The nature of the complaints, the repairs undertaken, the evidence of persistence of the defects and the other circumstances must be considered cumulatively,” the commission observed.

The complainant, Vilas Somo Pawar, had purchased a new Tata Indigo XL from Wasan Motors on May 12, 2007, for approximately ₹8.46 lakh. He alleged that the vehicle began developing problems within days of delivery, including a malfunctioning speedometer, warning lights, unusual noise from the doors and seats, excessive smoke, engine and fan-belt noise, clutch and parking-brake problems, fuel and water leakage, and wiper malfunction.

Tata Motors Denies Allegations

Tata Motors, represented by advocate Anita Marathe, denied the allegations, maintaining that the vehicle had been supplied after proper inspection and that its authorised dealer had attended to the complaints under warranty.

“The Tata Motors have reiterated that the vehicle had been attended to and offered delivery after a joint trial involving the Complainant and the dealer. It also declined the demand for replacement of the vehicle or refund of the purchase price under the warranty policy,” reads the company's claim.

The company also contended that the reported problems were minor or attributable to wear and tear or improper use, and that the complainant had failed to produce an expert report establishing a manufacturing defect.

Wasan Motors also denied the allegations, stating that the vehicle had been repaired to the complainant's satisfaction and that he had taken delivery on several occasions.

Surveyor's Inspection Not Conclusive

However, the commission noted that the surveyor could not conduct a road test or examine the vehicle's internal mechanical condition. It observed that the inspection had taken place several years after the purchase and after the dispute had arisen.

Therefore, the physical deterioration recorded in 2015 could not, without further supporting evidence, establish that the vehicle had a manufacturing defect when it was sold in 2007.

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The commission hence held that the failure to establish a manufacturing defect did not automatically rule out an independent claim of deficiency in service. However, in this case, the complainant had also failed to establish that either company had improperly carried out repairs or left a continuing defect unrectified.

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