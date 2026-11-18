Mumbai Consumer Commission Holds Care Health Insurance Guilty Of Unfair Trade Practice For Rejecting Aneurysm Cashless Treatment Request Over Past Bell's Palsy | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Central District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Care Health Insurance Limited guilty of unfair trade practice for denying a Wadala resident’s cashless hospitalisation request for an intracranial aneurysm on the ground that he had failed to disclose a history of Bell’s palsy from 2009.

The commission observed that the complainant had held continuous health insurance coverage since 1996 and that the past episodes of Bell’s palsy and syncope had occurred during the subsistence of his earlier policy. It held that these intervening medical events could not be treated as undisclosed pre-existing diseases when he ported his policy to Care Health Insurance in 2022.

The commission partly allowed the complaint and directed the insurer to pay the complainant Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, along with Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs, within 60 days of receiving the order. It, however, rejected his claim for reimbursement of the estimated Rs 20 lakh surgery expenses, observing that the relief sought was premature as he had not undergone the operation.

Policy Ported After Decades Of Coverage

The complainant had originally obtained a mediclaim policy from United India Insurance Company in 1996, covering himself, his wife and daughter. In September 2022, he ported the policy to Care Health Insurance after being persuaded by the insurer’s representation of better coverage and a high claim settlement ratio. He paid a premium of ₹56,036 for the policy, which carried a sum insured of ₹25 lakh.

According to the complaint, the complainant had disclosed over the telephone that he and his wife were taking medication for hypertension. He also informed the insurer about his daughter’s treatment for a throat infection. On December 12, 2022, the complainant had experienced lightheadedness while in Igatpuri and consulted doctors. Medical investigations, including an MRI, revealed an intracranial aneurysm, a potentially life-threatening condition for which surgery was estimated to cost around ₹20 lakh.

Insurer Rejects Cashless Treatment Request

He subsequently sought cashless pre-authorisation from the insurer for treatment. However, on January 4, 2023, the insurer sought his past medical records, particularly relating to Bell’s palsy in 2009 and syncope in 2021.

His treating doctor clarified that the Bell’s palsy episode had been treated at home and that the syncope was a brief fainting reaction during routine blood collection for a laboratory test. Despite this clarification, the insurer rejected the cashless pre-authorisation request on January 6, 2023, alleging non-disclosure of a pre-existing ailment.

The insurer, in its written statement, argued that the complainant had suppressed his medical history and violated the principle of utmost good faith governing insurance contracts. It relied on medical records dated December 14, 2022, which recorded his history of Bell’s palsy since 2009. It also contended that the complaint was premature as Gandhi had sought only cashless pre-authorisation and had not submitted a formal reimbursement claim after undergoing treatment.

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Commission Upholds Continuity Of Insurance Benefits

The commission, presided over by Samindara R. Surve, with Sanjay S. Jagdale as member, noted that the complainant had maintained mediclaim coverage from 1996 until he ported the policy in 2022. Referring to the IRDAI Health Insurance Regulations, 2016, it observed that an insurer accepting a ported policy must allow continuity of benefits, including the sum insured, waiting periods and coverage for pre-existing diseases.

Holding that there must be a nexus between the allegedly undisclosed ailment and the condition for which the claim is made, the commission concluded that the insurer's decision to deny cashless hospitalisation on this ground amounted to an unfair trade practice.

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